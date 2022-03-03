NEWS
Financial Planning

Advisers cautious of election promises

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 3 MAR 2022   12:44PM

The federal government must be held accountable for making sweeping promises around reducing compliance and qualification red tape, a financial advice industry event has heard.

The minister for superannuation, financial services, and digital economy Jane Hume made some timely promises on day one of the AIA Adviser Summit in the lead up to the federal election, which is slated to take place before the end of May.

Hume proposed introducing principles-based measures that can remove the safe harbour provision and simplifying Statements of Accounts and education requirements.

AIA Financial Services chief executive and managing director Pina Sciarrone told the event that it is incumbent upon the industry to keep the government and opposition accountable for the promises they are making.

If Labor comes into power, MP Stephen Jones said that as his priority for the first 100 days, he will ensure that the advice business model is viable, advisers are well remunerated, and consumers are able to access their services.

"There's also a long process of consultation that is needed with the profession and with industry around how we get some of these big issues right," he said.

Hume confirmed that if the Liberal Party is re-elected, the contentious Code of Ethics is here to stay.

Sciarrone said that more clarity around the code is imperative so there is no confusion on "what [advisers] are meant to do" - whether they are in a client meeting or the boardroom - their focus should be on helping clients.

Sciarrone also urged the elected government to reduce red tape around limited advice.

"[That's] critical because we've got clients who don't want holistic advice. They come in for a reason. They want a particular level of advice, and we need to reduce the regulatory requirements around that," she said.

Also speaking about the regulatory road ahead, Matt Brown, executive general manager of advice at Australian Unity, said the Australian Law Reform Commission's current work will affect the advice regulatory landscape.

While the ALRC reforms are a "longer burn", they are a "massive piece of work" that will drive better drafted and constructed pieces of law and regulation in the name of simplicity, he said.

Additionally, Brown hopes to gain need more clarity from AFCA to minimise complaint litigation risk advisers face.

