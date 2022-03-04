NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Advisers call out regulation backflip

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 4 MAR 2022   11:52AM

Financial advisers are calling out the federal government's regulatory backflip, which floated the idea that the industry can operate under a principles-based regime.

Synchron general manager of compliance Phil Osborne said the proposed framework put forth by Senator Jane Hume "should be considered carefully and not be a knee-jerk reaction for popular support".

Hume spoke about changing regulatory tack at a recent industry event, suggesting that measures like the safe harbour provision can potentially be removed.

Many in the audience could see through the smoke and mirrors. AIA Financial Services chief executive and managing director Pina Sciarrone told the event that it is incumbent upon the industry to keep the government and opposition accountable for the promises they are making.

Osborne pointed to several shortcomings of Hume's proposal, asking whose principles will be applied.

"Will we be allowing advisers to use their professional judgement and be guided by ethical standards, as has been promoted since the introduction of the Code of Ethics? If so, what happens when the regulator disagrees with the advice provided? Do we then have to discount the principles under which advice was actually given?" he said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

As for the safe harbour provision, Osborne said advisers see this as a checklist for support.

"The concern is that should these steps be removed, what will then be in place for an adviser to rely on to demonstrate they have acted in an appropriate manner when dealing with the client?" he said.

"To remove the safe harbour steps goes back to an argument as to what is reasonable or not and removes an objective measure that provides an adviser with some form of defence, as well as a benchmark by which they can be held accountable."

Another overlooked consideration is the consumer.

"How is a nuisance complaint to be treated? Under current requirements, the ombudsman will always allow the client to decide whether to continue with the complaints process, regardless of whether there is any merit in their case. With no disincentive for the client, the advice community is subject to the danger of moral risk under a principles-based system," Osborne said.

While a principles-based regulatory regime might be ideal, he thinks that the current legislation "is not that prescriptive or onerous".

"With the ability to interpret what is there it already provides us with what many are seeking from principles-based regulation. Let's get used to working with the Code of Ethics in conjunction with the spirit of the current legislation before we go changing anything," he said.

Read more: Phil OsborneJane HumePina SciarroneSynchron
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advisers cautious of election promises
Synchron appoints compliance lead
Hume pledges less red tape for advisers
LifeBid bolsters team
FSCP panel members named
Synchron names new state manager
Retirement Income Covenant, CCIV reforms pass
Education reforms are promising: SAFAA
Vale Chris Regenass
One million visits to YourSuper comparison tool

Editor's Choice

Super fund cuts fees, appoints insurer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
One of the 13 super funds to fail last year's performance test is going to halve its percentage-based administration fee, a move expected to cement it as one of the cheapest MySuper products on offer.

HSBC nabs State Street veteran

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
HSBC has bolstered its custody expertise, appointing a head of sales and client management from State Street.

MSCI, FTSE Russell drop Russia from indexes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Both MSCI and FTSE Russell have moved to drop Russian equities from their indexes and reclassify the country, citing accessibility requirements.

Accenture pulls out of Russia

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Accenture is ceasing operations in Russia, saying it will offer support to the 2300 employees impacted.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.