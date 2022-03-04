Advisers call out regulation backflip

Financial advisers are calling out the federal government's regulatory backflip, which floated the idea that the industry can operate under a principles-based regime.

Synchron general manager of compliance Phil Osborne said the proposed framework put forth by Senator Jane Hume "should be considered carefully and not be a knee-jerk reaction for popular support".

Hume spoke about changing regulatory tack at a recent industry event, suggesting that measures like the safe harbour provision can potentially be removed.

Many in the audience could see through the smoke and mirrors. AIA Financial Services chief executive and managing director Pina Sciarrone told the event that it is incumbent upon the industry to keep the government and opposition accountable for the promises they are making.

Osborne pointed to several shortcomings of Hume's proposal, asking whose principles will be applied.

"Will we be allowing advisers to use their professional judgement and be guided by ethical standards, as has been promoted since the introduction of the Code of Ethics? If so, what happens when the regulator disagrees with the advice provided? Do we then have to discount the principles under which advice was actually given?" he said.

As for the safe harbour provision, Osborne said advisers see this as a checklist for support.

"The concern is that should these steps be removed, what will then be in place for an adviser to rely on to demonstrate they have acted in an appropriate manner when dealing with the client?" he said.

"To remove the safe harbour steps goes back to an argument as to what is reasonable or not and removes an objective measure that provides an adviser with some form of defence, as well as a benchmark by which they can be held accountable."

Another overlooked consideration is the consumer.

"How is a nuisance complaint to be treated? Under current requirements, the ombudsman will always allow the client to decide whether to continue with the complaints process, regardless of whether there is any merit in their case. With no disincentive for the client, the advice community is subject to the danger of moral risk under a principles-based system," Osborne said.

While a principles-based regulatory regime might be ideal, he thinks that the current legislation "is not that prescriptive or onerous".

"With the ability to interpret what is there it already provides us with what many are seeking from principles-based regulation. Let's get used to working with the Code of Ethics in conjunction with the spirit of the current legislation before we go changing anything," he said.