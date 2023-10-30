Newspaper icon
Adviser numbers steady, but shortfall predicted

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 30 OCT 2023   12:23PM

With the number of financial advisers stabilised at around 16,000 after falling 43% from its December 2018 peak, forecasting by Rainmaker Information has sought to determine whether demand for advice over the coming decade can be met.

According to Rainmaker, with 16,000 advisers, Australia remains on-track for a significant shortfall in the number of advisers available to service the projected 17% increase in the number people aged 55 to 84 years over the next decade.

Statistically based projections suggest that, by 2033, Australia's adviser numbers will sit in the range of 15-18,000, Rainmaker said.

"If the adviser numbers reach their upper level, they may just keep up with expected consumer demand," Rainmaker said.

"But if they come in at the lower end, the per-capita number of advisers available to service these people will halve."

At the same time, the number of AFSLs has fallen at only half the rate of advisers, coming in at 18%. Interprac, Count, Alliance Wealth, Fortnum, and Lifespan had the largest numbers of new verified advisers join their AFSLs over the past 12 months.

Overall, 5537 advisers are aligned, and 10,476 are non-aligned.

The research follows the release of Investment Trends' recent 2023 Adviser Business Model Report, which found that while the number of advisers has decreased, those who are left are servicing larger client books on average.

