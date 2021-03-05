NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Adviser levy to increase by 160%
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 5 MAR 2021   12:00PM

ASIC has hit financial advisers with the news that levies will increase by the equivalent of 160% over two years, with industry bodies outraged.

The total cost levied by ASIC is now $1500 per retail advice licence, plus an additional $2426 per authorised representative under the licence. A sole practitioner would now have to pay $3926.

The cost was previously $1500 per retail licence plus $1571 for each additional adviser.

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, CPA Australia, Financial Planning Association of Australia, Institute of Public Accountants and the SMSF Association have now joined forces to slam the hike.

They claim the steep increase - during a time when the financial advice sector is losing thousands of advisers a year (just over 20,000 remain on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register now) - highlights issues with the funding model and will cause more advisers to exit the industry.

The group says the funding model doesn't account for changing industry dynamics, is contributing to the decline in adviser numbers, and shifts a disproportionate burden to those remaining in the sector.

The industry groups also say ASIC's preliminary cost estimates are often inaccurate and hence difficult to budget for, and that penalties and fines are diverted to consolidated revenue rather than offsetting ASIC's costs.

They also noted ASIC's industry funding model had not changed despite major shifts in the financial advice sector, with banks largely exiting advice. Yet ASIC's budget to oversee financial advisers has increased from $25.6 million in 2017-18 to more than $56 million in 2019-20, the group alleges this funding is needed due to the supervision and remediation of historic advice deficiencies at the big banks.

The advice bodies are calling for the government to review the industry funding model, reduce the levy, fund ASIC from consolidated revenue and ensure ASIC's industry funding levy reflects the cost of regulation rather than funding other measures.

Read more: ASIC Financial Adviser RegisterChartered Accountants AustraliaCPA AustraliaFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaInstitute of Public AccountantsSMSF Association
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FPA names Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award winner
SG rise a bad idea: Chartered Accountants
Wage subsidy to rescue advice industry
Retirement income framework on track: Frydenberg
SMSFs given small LRBA win
ASIC zeroes in on bad SMSF advice, conduct
SMSFs primed for best financial interests duty
Wage subsidy needed for new entrants: AFA
FPA calls for levy overhaul
Reference checks should cover all advice: FPA
Editor's Choice
Rest hires from NGS Super
ELIZA BAVIN
Rest has appointed a new general manager of superannuation and retirement solutions, hiring from NGS Super.
US upbeat on stimulus, vaccination
KARREN VERGARA
The US is betting that a combination of the stimulus package and COVID-19 vaccinations will lead to full economic recovery by the end of the year, according to a leading economist.
Fidante strikes new partnership
KANIKA SOOD
Challenger's multi-boutique business has partnered with a Japanese asset management giant in a two-way relationship.
Adviser levy to increase by 160%
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has hit financial advisers with the news that levies will increase by the equivalent of 160% over two years, with industry bodies outraged.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something UINKlom6