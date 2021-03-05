Adviser levy to increase by 160%

ASIC has hit financial advisers with the news that levies will increase by the equivalent of 160% over two years, with industry bodies outraged.

The total cost levied by ASIC is now $1500 per retail advice licence, plus an additional $2426 per authorised representative under the licence. A sole practitioner would now have to pay $3926.

The cost was previously $1500 per retail licence plus $1571 for each additional adviser.

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, CPA Australia, Financial Planning Association of Australia, Institute of Public Accountants and the SMSF Association have now joined forces to slam the hike.

They claim the steep increase - during a time when the financial advice sector is losing thousands of advisers a year (just over 20,000 remain on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register now) - highlights issues with the funding model and will cause more advisers to exit the industry.

The group says the funding model doesn't account for changing industry dynamics, is contributing to the decline in adviser numbers, and shifts a disproportionate burden to those remaining in the sector.

The industry groups also say ASIC's preliminary cost estimates are often inaccurate and hence difficult to budget for, and that penalties and fines are diverted to consolidated revenue rather than offsetting ASIC's costs.

They also noted ASIC's industry funding model had not changed despite major shifts in the financial advice sector, with banks largely exiting advice. Yet ASIC's budget to oversee financial advisers has increased from $25.6 million in 2017-18 to more than $56 million in 2019-20, the group alleges this funding is needed due to the supervision and remediation of historic advice deficiencies at the big banks.

The advice bodies are calling for the government to review the industry funding model, reduce the levy, fund ASIC from consolidated revenue and ensure ASIC's industry funding levy reflects the cost of regulation rather than funding other measures.