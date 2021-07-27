NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Advice association shutters

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 27 JUL 2021   11:50AM

A financial advice industry association, which had been vocal in boycotting the FASEA exam and fighting to retain life commissions, has shuttered.

The United Financial Advisers Association (UFAA), which claimed to have 6000 members, quietly ended operations recently.

The association announced that it had ceased on its website.

"Since our inception, the UFAA has endured many challenges in pursuit of its goal to be an affirmative voice representing the issues and concerns of financial advisers throughout Australia," the UFAA said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

"Although passionate about our cause and mission, the combination of a rapidly declining base of advisers nationally; insufficient resources and infrastructure; and the financial impact of the Coronavirus made the task of continuing impossible."

The association said it hopes the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA), Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and Association of Independently Owned Finance Professionals (AIOFP) merge to create one body.

"Our only parting comment would be that we would encourage the FPA, AFA, AIOFP and other smaller member associations to establish ONE UNITED BODY that would  represent the interests of all advisers - bringing all together under one banner to fight the fight to ensure the future viability of all professional financial advice practitioners," the UFAA said.

In fact, the AIOFP had attempted to merge with the UFAA but found it incompatible.

AIOFP chief executive Peter Johnston said his association was in initial discussions with the UFAA to merge.

"It did not go anywhere as some of the people in control lacked integrity and we backed away," he said.

"We doubted whether they had many actual fee-paying members, their initial push was an offer of 'free' membership. As we all know, 'free' things can be very expensive."

However, Johnston did agree with that UFAA's parting statement that the industry needs a more united front from associations.

"There are too many associations in our industry, at last count it was 14. With a shrinking adviser base, further rationalisation must happen," he said.

First formed in 2015 as the Life Insurance Customer Group, the group aimed to give life insurance advisers "a voice in the Life Insurance Framework debate". As part of its efforts, the LICG took particular aim at the AFA over its negotiations with government, saying it failed to adequately represent its members.

The LICG was eventually successful in gathering 5% of AFA members to trigger an extraordinary general meeting to amend the association's constitution and change the board's policymaking powers. When it came to the EGM in October 2016 however, then LICG lead Mark Dunsford attempted to withdraw the motion. He was unsuccessful and the EGM went ahead, with members voting overwhelmingly against it.

The group then went quiet before emerging as the UFAA in July 2019, saying it was looking to grow its membership to 2500.

In June 2020, the UFAA called on members to boycott the FASEA exam. And, in October 2019, the association said it was lobbying parliament to retain life insurance commissions.

Former Spectrum chief executive Mark Schroeder was one of the organisers within the UFAA. He was banned by ASIC in February 2020 for the numerous failures revealed at Spectrum. After his banning, Schroeder did step down from his role with the UFAA.

The UFAA's main spokesperson was its chair, Alex Vagliviello.

Financial Standard reached out to former representatives of the UFAA for this story but received no response.

Read more: UFAAAFAAIOFPFASEAASICAssociation of Financial AdvisersFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaLife Insurance Customer GroupLife Insurance FrameworkMark DunsfordMark SchroederPeter Johnston
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFA slams new SOA measures
AFA announces new chief executive
Former AFA chief in new role
CSLR raises concern among advisers
ROA relief guidance released
FASEA maintains low pass rate
ASIC announces advice affordability findings
Consultation opens for approved courses
FASEA scraps three-month rule
Super fund chair outlines future strategy

Editor's Choice

Vale Murray Wyatt

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The long serving chair of wealth management firm Morrows is being remembered for his larger-than-life personality and generous spirit following his sudden passing last week.

Spaceship hits $1bn in total assets

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
The superannuation and investing startup has crossed $1 billion in total assets, after more than doubling the number in the last year.

Advice association shutters

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:50AM
A financial advice industry association, which had been vocal in boycotting the FASEA exam and fighting to retain life commissions, has shuttered.

New role for Mutual Trust investment chief

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Former Mutual Trust and AIA Australia chief investment officer Graeme Bibby has joined a wealth management firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.