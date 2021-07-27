Advice association shutters

A financial advice industry association, which had been vocal in boycotting the FASEA exam and fighting to retain life commissions, has shuttered.

The United Financial Advisers Association (UFAA), which claimed to have 6000 members, quietly ended operations recently.

The association announced that it had ceased on its website.

"Since our inception, the UFAA has endured many challenges in pursuit of its goal to be an affirmative voice representing the issues and concerns of financial advisers throughout Australia," the UFAA said.

"Although passionate about our cause and mission, the combination of a rapidly declining base of advisers nationally; insufficient resources and infrastructure; and the financial impact of the Coronavirus made the task of continuing impossible."

The association said it hopes the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA), Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and Association of Independently Owned Finance Professionals (AIOFP) merge to create one body.

"Our only parting comment would be that we would encourage the FPA, AFA, AIOFP and other smaller member associations to establish ONE UNITED BODY that would represent the interests of all advisers - bringing all together under one banner to fight the fight to ensure the future viability of all professional financial advice practitioners," the UFAA said.

In fact, the AIOFP had attempted to merge with the UFAA but found it incompatible.

AIOFP chief executive Peter Johnston said his association was in initial discussions with the UFAA to merge.

"It did not go anywhere as some of the people in control lacked integrity and we backed away," he said.

"We doubted whether they had many actual fee-paying members, their initial push was an offer of 'free' membership. As we all know, 'free' things can be very expensive."

However, Johnston did agree with that UFAA's parting statement that the industry needs a more united front from associations.

"There are too many associations in our industry, at last count it was 14. With a shrinking adviser base, further rationalisation must happen," he said.

First formed in 2015 as the Life Insurance Customer Group, the group aimed to give life insurance advisers "a voice in the Life Insurance Framework debate". As part of its efforts, the LICG took particular aim at the AFA over its negotiations with government, saying it failed to adequately represent its members.

The LICG was eventually successful in gathering 5% of AFA members to trigger an extraordinary general meeting to amend the association's constitution and change the board's policymaking powers. When it came to the EGM in October 2016 however, then LICG lead Mark Dunsford attempted to withdraw the motion. He was unsuccessful and the EGM went ahead, with members voting overwhelmingly against it.

The group then went quiet before emerging as the UFAA in July 2019, saying it was looking to grow its membership to 2500.

In June 2020, the UFAA called on members to boycott the FASEA exam. And, in October 2019, the association said it was lobbying parliament to retain life insurance commissions.

Former Spectrum chief executive Mark Schroeder was one of the organisers within the UFAA. He was banned by ASIC in February 2020 for the numerous failures revealed at Spectrum. After his banning, Schroeder did step down from his role with the UFAA.

The UFAA's main spokesperson was its chair, Alex Vagliviello.

Financial Standard reached out to former representatives of the UFAA for this story but received no response.