Adopt QAR recommendations now: Levy

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAY 2023   12:30PM

Quality of Advice Review chair Michelle Levy says the government is stalling the implementation of the recommendations set out in her final report.

The 267-page report, initially released to government in December, included 13 primary recommendations for making financial advice more affordable and accessible.

In an open letter published by the Australian Financial Review, Levy said she is encouraging the minister and government to hasten its process amid rising cost pressures.

"Minister Jones has said he is road-testing the recommendations," she commented.

"In the meantime, many of us have large debts and are struggling to save to buy a home or to pay rent, for those who own a home, many are struggling to pay their mortgage."

Levy said she worries about the recommendations "languishing on the minister's iPad."

"And I worry too about bargains and compromises. These are bad outcomes for consumers. You will excuse me if I am a little intemperate in my own language," she said.

Levy also pointed out some home truths for critics who scrutinised her proposals following the report's release to industry in February.

She specifically referred to consumer bodies who responded by calling the report a "disaster" and said the recommendations would lead to the next Royal Commission.

"The language is a little intemperate, and it is, I assume, designed to stop the recommendations being adopted," she said.

"I worry that they might succeed in spite of the fact that that would not be in the interests of the consumers they are meant to represent. I am also somewhat dismayed by the apparent weight given to their views."

She believes that consumer groups picked such a response due to views that banks, insurers and superannuation funds will have more freedom to provide financial advice.

"They think that is a bad thing - indeed, based on the media releases, a dangerous thing. But if that is the right explanation, it is not based on the facts," she said.

She reminded industry that such institutions already provide "general advice" and said the changes will simply mean the customer's personal circumstances will need to be taken into consideration, resulting in the best outcome for consumers.

"It is true that some financial advice will not have to be given by a qualified financial adviser," she said.

"But so much is consistent with the fact that not all financial advice is difficult, and some financial advice can be given by an algorithm rather than by an individual."

However, she reinforced the recommendations do not mean just anyone will be able to provide financial advice.

"It is also true that in some cases the provider will not have a duty to act in the best interests of the client," she said.

"But this is not a retrograde step. A best interests duty will apply to professional financial advisers - this is what it was intended for."

However, this particular recommendation will not and should not apply to an employee of a superannuation fund, insurer or bank, she insisted.

"What does make sense is to require them to do what their customers want and expect - to give good advice," she said.

Levy said her final recommendations will ensure just that.

"Poor or even average advice is not good advice. Good advice will be advice that is fit for the customer's purpose," she said.

With this, she explained, the provider will need to think about the needs and even the interests of the customer.

"I am left scratching my head about why anyone is worried about replacing the best interests duty, which very few people understand, with a good advice duty for institutions that provide financial advice to their customers. This will improve the quality of the advice they give," she said.

She further highlighted that digital advice should be encouraged and advisers should ultimately be helped to use their professional skills to provide advice to their clients in the way that best suits their clients.

In closure, Levy said if the recommendations need some refinement, it is better that happens "afterwards."

"If there is some poor conduct, ASIC has all the powers and tools it needs to put a quick stop to it," she said.

"In the meantime, the recommendations will, if adopted, achieve their purpose and the purpose of the review - to help more people get good financial advice as and when they need it."

