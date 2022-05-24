Acadian Asset Management appoints chief executive

Acadian Asset Management Australia has appointed Gillian Savage as chief executive.

Savage replaces Andrew Hair who, after a decade in the role, said he felt like it was time for a change.

In total, Hair was with Acadian for over 15 years.

Savage will be based in Sydney and was previously senior vice president of sales and client service at Acadian for over 13 years.

"I'm thrilled about the new role and we will continue to work with our clients to meet their investment goals through our systematic and data-driven investment approach," Savage said.

"Acadian's local focus is on continuing to build our equities offering, including looking at new data-based approaches to ESG investing and growing our multi-asset capability in both the institutional and wholesale channels in Australia."

Prior to Acadian, Savage was global head of client services at Colonial First State Global Asset Management. Before this, she was head of distribution services at Deutsche Asset Management.

It was also announced that there would be no change to the Australian investment team that's under the leadership of JC de Beaulieu.

Acadian has over $150 billion in assets under management globally and deploys systematic investment techniques across stock-specific, macro and peer forecasting models.