Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Acadian Asset Management appoints chief executive

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022   12:21PM

Acadian Asset Management Australia has appointed Gillian Savage as chief executive.

Savage replaces Andrew Hair who, after a decade in the role, said he felt like it was time for a change.

In total, Hair was with Acadian for over 15 years.

Savage will be based in Sydney and was previously senior vice president of sales and client service at Acadian for over 13 years.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"I'm thrilled about the new role and we will continue to work with our clients to meet their investment goals through our systematic and data-driven investment approach," Savage said.

"Acadian's local focus is on continuing to build our equities offering, including looking at new data-based approaches to ESG investing and growing our multi-asset capability in both the institutional and wholesale channels in Australia."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

Prior to Acadian, Savage was global head of client services at Colonial First State Global Asset Management. Before this, she was head of distribution services at Deutsche Asset Management.

It was also announced that there would be no change to the Australian investment team that's under the leadership of JC de Beaulieu.

Acadian has over $150 billion in assets under management globally and deploys systematic investment techniques across stock-specific, macro and peer forecasting models.

Read more: Acadian Asset ManagementGillian SavageAndrew HairColonial First StateDeutsche Asset ManagementESG
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Tesla axed from the S&P 500 ESG index
GQG Partners expands Australian team
Fidelity appoints sales manager
ISPT selects new chief executive
Pendal sees profits rise, to focus on costs
Russell Investments launches ESG managed portfolios
NFP funds dominate retiree super: Research
CFS awards stewardship mandate
Packhorse acquires trophy property, opens next raise
Super funds back Say on Climate

Editor's Choice

VanEck carbon credits ETF set to hit ASX

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Van Eck will launch Australia's first carbon credits ETF, tracking the four most actively traded and largest carbon markets and emissions trading schemes (ETS) in the world.

Acadian Asset Management appoints chief executive

ANDREW MCKEAN
Acadian Asset Management Australia has appointed Gillian Savage as chief executive.

Challenger details future strategy, plans JV

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After announcing a restructure last week, Challenger has provided further detail on how it plans to diversify, including flagging its intention to enter a joint venture with SimCorp and naming a chief executive to lead it.

New Horizon Investment Management adds Melbourne office

CHLOE WALKER
Hong-Kong based venture capital and private equity institution New Horizon Investment Management (NHIM) has announced plans to expand its footprint in Australia with the opening of a new office in Melbourne.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.