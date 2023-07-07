Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

abrdn's Jollie outlines next steps

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 7 JUL 2023   11:21AM

Having overhauled the global investment manager's local business, Brett Jollie has finally confirmed his departure calling it a planned exit.

"It is something I've been working towards since last December when we announced the restructure of abrdn's Australian business."

"I have led this restructure, and now it has been executed, the final stage is for me to depart," Jollie said.

Jollie said he is not rushing into a new executive role - that he has the luxury of sitting back and assessing his options.

"The next step for me starts with taking a break! I'm off skiing in a few weeks, then off to Africa for three weeks," he said.

With no plans to leave the industry, after 14 years as head of abrdn, he is looking for a different type of job - one where he garners a portfolio of super fund, asset manager and wealth platform clients who are looking for advisory expertise as they sharpen up their value proposition.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Jollie believes the next decade will see significant structural change in the superannuation and funds management industries. This starts with the continued consolidation of the superannuation sector.

"There are approximately 145 APRA-regulated funds today and this is expected to contract significantly, down to somewhere between 10 and 50 funds in the years ahead. And this will have a profound impact on the funds management industry," he said.

While the pool of capital in Australia will continue to grow, thanks to compulsory superannuation, there are real headwinds for fund managers.

"Fewer superannuation fund clients, declining revenue margins, insourcing of investment management, the continued trend to passive strategies etc. will all put pressure on fund manager profit margins," he said.

"To survive in this environment fund managers will need to run efficient business models and provide a strong value proposition to their clients. And not all fund managers will survive in this environment."

Globally, many funds have already started restructuring as they prepare for further consolidation.

Abrdn is one of several mid-sized groups facing a jump in costs and outflows.

"Australian firms cannot afford to stand still," he said, adding that his business and investment management expertise puts him in pole position to know where the minefields are.

"We have chosen to restructure abrdn's Australian business today to ensure we have a streamlined, competitive, business going forward. I'm sure all fund managers will need to take a close look at their business structures in the years ahead."

The fund manager has partnered with SG Hiscock & Company - which will distribute its Australian suite of funds - and MSC Group - which assumes trusteeship and responsible entity (RE) duties across its Australian fund book.

"Partnering with SGH and MSC allows us to focus on bringing our global investment capabilities into Australia in response to the increasingly competitive nature of the market," he added.

"Streamlining our business through these partnerships will drive efficient, client-led, sustainable growth while maintaining a world-class offering and delivering the best outcomes for Australian investors.

"abrdn remains committed to the Australian market through differentiated investment solutions, managed accounts, active ETFs, sustainable investment strategies and digital advice."

Some people remain on the ground to support these functions.

However, abrdn's Australian staff will now report to Ian Macdonald, APAC chief of staff and deputy chief executive for Asia Pacific.

Jollie's career with abrdn spans 23 years including the last 14 years as head of the local business.

Previous roles with the asset manager include head of distribution, chief operating officer, head of marketing UK, product manager, and head of investment operations.

He played a lead role in numerous corporate/M&A transactions, including the acquisition of Deutsche Asset Management Australian in 2007, the acquisition of Credit Suisse Asset Management Australia in 2009, the merger between Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life in 2017, and most recently, the restructure of abrdn's Australia business.

This story first appeared on Industry Moves.

Read more: AbrdnBrett JollieAberdeen Asset ManagementCredit Suisse Asset Management AustraliaDeutsche Asset Management AustralianIan MacdonaldMSC GroupSG HiscockStandard Life
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

abrdn sells local trustee business
Atrium hires abrdn wholesale lead
abrdn chief economist rejoins Reserve Bank
Digital advice association in the works
SG Hiscock commences abrdn fund changes
Outflows, M&A batter active managers
abrdn loses global chief economist
In need of repair: Gender stereotypes and advice
abrdn terminates funds amid transition
abrdn head of Aussie equities departs

Editor's Choice

SelfWealth chief in sudden exit

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
The chief executive of online trading platform SelfWealth has left the ASX-listed firm with "immediate effect".

Aware Super returns 10.7% for FY23

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:07PM
The super fund delivered 10.7% to members sitting in its default MySuper Lifecycle option, with investment chief Damian Graham saying a pivot away from certain unlisted asset sectors proved the right call.

abrdn's Jollie outlines next steps

ELIZABETH FRY  |   11:21AM
Having overhauled the global investment manager's local business, Brett Jollie has finally confirmed his departure, calling it a planned exit.

Asset managers dismiss liquidity risks: FCA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
Too many asset managers are disregarding liquidity risks and are unprepared in the event of mass redemptions, a review by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) finds.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.