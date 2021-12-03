AAT downgrades adviser banning

A former financial adviser who copped an eight-year ban early this year will now serve a shorter banning order.

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal reduced Lisa Lee's banning to six years.

Her appeal to the AAT heard that she "accepted that what she did was wrong" after outlining a series of explanations for her conduct "even though she claimed she was not trying to find excuses".

ASIC found that Lee falsely witnessed binding nomination of beneficiary forms for 17 clients, backdated documents and falsified a client's signature while a representative of ANZ.

Lee represented Infocus between 5 June 2010 and 15 June 2017, and ANZ between 19 September 2017 and 19 November 2018.

In one of her explanations, she said that her conduct was in the context of a number of "problems" that existed with ANZ's systems which slowed down her capacity to complete her work efficiently.

Lee argued that overriding the ANZ system was in the best interest of her clients.

In handing down the decision, Rob Reitano, a member of the tribunal, made the ban effective from 29 January 2021 for a period of six years.