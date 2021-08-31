Zurich introduces gender affirmation leave

Zurich Australia and New Zealand has strengthened its support for LGBTQ+ workers by introducing gender affirmation leave.

Zurich's new gender affirmation policy provides transgender and gender diverse team members access to assistance if they choose to take steps to affirm their gender identity both socially and/or physically.

Workers will be entitled to four weeks paid leave plus up to 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Zurich will also implement personalised workplace action plans for transgender and gender diverse workers and provide access to support through its employee assistance program to ensure managers and colleagues maintain a supportive environment for these workers.

"I'm so pleased to announce our Gender Affirmation Policy today. It is another step in our journey towards a more diverse and inclusive workplace, where those who wish to affirm their gender, in whichever way they choose, are provided with support, dignity and respect," Zurich Australia and New Zealand chief executive Justin Delaney said.

"Our people can feel confident to be themselves and feel safe and supported at Zurich. Our diversity is one of our greatest strengths, with this new policy helping us reach our full potential."

Rodney Hanratty, head of human resources for Zurich Australia and New Zealand, added: "Our new Gender Affirmation Policy shows solidarity and support for our transgender and gender diverse community. This policy provides individuals flexibility, support and time to undertake their journey in a way that suits them."

Zurich Australia and New Zealand has an LGBTQ+ employee resource group called PrideZ, which worked closely with the company to develop the policy,

"This Policy reflects the value we place in appreciating each other's differences and our commitment to treat each other with care and respect. This is a proud day for me and our PrideZ network as we take another great stride at Zurich to become a truly diverse and inclusive organisation," PrideZ executive sponsor Evelyn Foong said.