Zerocap, ANZ purchase Australian carbon credits

The deal, undertaken for Zerocap by private investor Victor Smorgon Group, has seen carbon credits firm BetaCarbon successfully trade tokenised Australian carbon credits (BCAU) using the ANZ Bank's A$DC stablecoin.

The transaction is considered ground-breaking in promoting frictionless and secure digital transacting for carbon abatement instruments and climate control assets.

It's the second collaboration between Victor Smorgon Group, ANZ and Zerocap, after the A$DC was used to transfer Australian dollars into the crypto ecosystem earlier this year.

With Zerocap providing custody and creating a market for carbon credits with A$DC, chief executive Ryan McCall said the transaction has proved how efficient a digital asset ecosystem can be for trading and settlement of an asset that most people don't even associate with crypto.

Zerocap sourced the BCAU from BetaCarbon, which tokenises Australian Carbon Credit Units into digital tokens, with each representing one kilogram of carbon captured. The transaction provided A$DC/BCAU liquidity, while offering both Victor Smorgon Group and Zerocap redemption rights for A$DC, Zerocap explained.

"Zerocap's mission is to bridge the worlds of traditional markets and digital assets," he said.

"We're thrilled to continue our role at the forefront in taking digital assets mainstream with this transaction."

McCall added that the investment platform's thesis is to see the "tokenisation of everything", from carbon credits to bonds, equities, property and more.

"Tokened assets combined with blockchain technologies allow frictionless transacting and just as importantly, irrefutable settlement and secure custody," he said.

"This trading platform can play an important role in the necessary development of deep markets for carbon abatement instruments."