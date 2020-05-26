Year-long delay for super merger

A corporate superannuation fund has pushed back its date of a planned successor fund transfer to Sunsuper by a year and is prepping members for potential future delays from COVID-19.

The IAG & NRMA Superannuation Plan in February 2019 announced plans to transition to Sunsuper via a successor fund transfer in in November 2019, to get better scale benefits.

In October 2019 IAG and NRMA informed members the SFT had been deferred but no date had been set.

Now, the November 2019 transition date has been pushed back to 14 November 2020.

"...IAG was not able to execute their agreements within the time required, resulting in the transfer to Sunsuper being deferred. Work is now progressing towards a transfer on 14 November 2020. If this date changes, the trustee will notify you with updated information," IAG & NRMA Superannuation Fund said in member communication.

It is also taking COVID-19 into account.

"The trustee is monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on all of the plan's service providers as well as Sunsuper. The disruption due to the pandemic will inevitably affect planning for the SFT and it is possible that the re-scheduled transfer date of 14 November may have to change," it said in the document dated May 2020.

The trustee said most details previously sent to members will hold except a change in insurance arrangements to accommodate Putting Members Interests First (PMIF) legislation.

Earlier this month, Perpetual delayed a successor fund transfer of its MySuper product to CareSuper citing market uncertainty and volatility from COVID-19. It did not provide a new date at the time.

In March, Tasplan and MTAA Super, who committed to a merger late last year, moved back the date of the merger from 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021, citing COVID-19.

AMP also delayed its transfer of corporate client Anglican National Super to the new fund chosen by its board, Mercer, citing COVID-19. A spokesperson for AMP said the transfer was completed on April 28.

Late last month, QSuper and Sunsuper delayed their proposed merger saying due diligence was tougher while staff are working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.