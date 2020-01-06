YBR exits wealth, sells for $2.5 million

Mark Bouris' Yellow Brick Road is shuttering its wealth business to focus on mortgages, entering into a sale agreement for a sum of approximately $2.5 million.

YBR Wealth's share of rights to the recurring revenue streams derived from its wealth advice and life insurance distribution businesses has been sold to Interprac, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sequoia Group.

The sale will mean current YBR Wealth advisers will become licenced advisers of Interprac (which holds an AFSL within the Sequoia Group).

Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows that YBR had 58 advisers in the middle of December and that number has not yet changed following the announcement of the sale on December 27.

Each adviser will have to enter a new agreement with Sequoia and complete an onboarding process.

YBR advisers who do transfer will continue to provide services to their existing clients under Interprac's AFSL and will retain their rights to income from their client books.

YBR advisers who do not transfer will be assisted in selling their rights to income from their client book to other transferring YBR advisers or other advisers within the Sequoia Group.

The $2.5 million sale price is dependent on all YBR advisers transferring on completion of the sale - otherwise that price will be reduced pro rata for any non-transferring revenue streams.

Whether the YBR Super book will be included in the sale is up in the air for the time-being.

The sale price could also come down if any advisers are terminated within an 18-month period post-sale or if compliance issues prior to completion of the sale result in a reduction in revenue streams.

As part of the agreement, Sequoia Group will act as the preferred referral partner for YBR's mortgage broking network.

The cross-referral agreement means mortgage customers who need wealth advice will be referred to Sequoia and advice customers who need mortgage broking services will be referred to YBR.

The transaction is expected to be completed early this year.

Bouris, who is executive chair of YBR, said in a statement: "The decision to exit the management of YBR's wealth business was driven by YBR's recent strategic pivot away from wealth management, in which it lacked scale in an increasingly regulated environment."

He added that Sequoia was selected after a long negotiating business.

"YBR is 100% focused on its mortgage business and is committed to the implementation of its mortgage securitisation initiative," Bouris concluded.

Sequoia chief executive Garry Crole said: "From Sequoia's perspective, this gives us the opportunity to significantly enhance our core existing advisory and wealth management business, whilst providing our advisers with expert solutions for their clients' mortgage needs."