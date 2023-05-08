Newspaper icon
Work, retirement redefined: Vanguard study

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 8 MAY 2023   12:25PM

According to Vanguard's inaugural How Australia Retires report, many working-age Australians are not only changing their expectations of life before retirement, but also reshaping expectations of what retirement means to them.

Vanguard's survey of more than 1800 working and retired Australians aged 18 years and older found younger Australians are generally relatively confident about their retirement, but this confidence wanes as they get older and the longer they go without a retirement plan.

Almost two in three working-age Australians (identified as those within the study who did not self-identify as retired) have never engaged a financial adviser to help map out their retirement strategy.

Of the Australians who have never sought professional advice, 75% report not being confident in being able to fund their retirement.

Meanwhile, unlike generations before them, working-age Australians are more likely to want to disrupt the traditional pathway to retirement by taking some form of extended break from work in the time between their twenties to fifties.

Half of Australians under 35 years old expect to take parental leave, and one in three working Australians want to take some form of work into retirement.

Between working-age Australians and those already retired, there exists significant variance on the ideal age to retire, how they envision they will spend their time spent during retirement, and how much income will be required to fund their ideal retirement lifestyle, Vanguard found.

On average, participants aged between 18-34 hope to retire by age 59.5, while those aged between 35-54 hope to retire by age 61.5.

Those aged between 55-75 and beyond want or wanted to retire by 64.9 years old, a notable increase in ideal age for those entering their pre-retirement phase when compared with the perceptions of younger Australians.

By contrast, of Australians surveyed who have received professional financial advice, 44% are extremely or very confident in funding their retirement.

Over half of Australians surveyed who use a financial adviser also engage with their super fund and are twice as likely to have a detailed plan as those who do not use a financial adviser.

"This might be a result of Australians becoming more realistic about their retirement age as they near this phase of life, as opposed to younger Australians who might be more idealistic about earlier retirement or haven't yet given retirement planning appropriate thought," Vanguard suggested.

When contemplating their desired yearly income during retirement, working-age Australians (yet to retire) expressed they would like to have an income of on average $99,000 per annum (assuming today's dollar value).

Meanwhile, those who have already retired said they desire on average $68,000 (in today's dollar value) as yearly income, significantly less than their younger counterparts.

Overarchingly, the study found that Australians tend to take one of two journeys towards retirement: low confidence or high confidence.

Those who are highly confident have actively prepared for retirement, and those on the low confidence journey are more likely to feel a negative emotion towards retirement, such as worry or anxiety.

In total, 52% of respondents presented as highly confident about their retirement readiness.

Among the Australians surveyed who are generally older and who have typically taken less action to prepare, only 27% feel optimistic about retirement and just 23% feel very confident.

Commenting on the study, Vanguard Australia managing director Daniel Shrimski said for younger Australians who are redefining the traditional path towards retirement, having a plan is paramount to ensuring these pauses in paid work don't impede their ability to accumulate enough superannuation and save for retirement.

"The study also provides evidence that Australians display low engagement and understanding when it comes to superannuation, with half not knowing how much they pay in annual fees, and one in four not knowing what their current superannuation balance is," Shrimski said.

"An opportunity, and perhaps a need, therefore exists for the superannuation industry on the whole to improve member engagement, to simplify fee structures, and to support stronger retirement outcomes."

Editor's Choice

Federal budget 2023: Winners and losers

TOM WATSON
The federal government has delivered its second budget since coming into office last year, and as expected, cost of living support has featured prominently.

How this budget was built

ALEX DUNNIN
To understand how the 2023-24 federal budget was built, you need to understand its 2022-23 foundations because just five taxes accounted for 97% of all taxation revenue and just six programs accounted for 71% of all expenditures, with the biggest two accounting for 52%.

Labor strengthens economic equality initiatives

KARREN VERGARA
Women facing disadvantage are poised to benefit from this year's budget, as Labor promises to expand initiatives introduced in October 2022 that aim to tackle economic inequality.

Budget delivers surplus, with a catch

ANDREW MCKEAN
The federal government has delivered a small surplus of $4.2 billion for 2022-23, the first in 15 years, but structural deficit challenges will persist.

MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

