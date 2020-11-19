NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Why has ASIC still not got a chief executive?
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 19 NOV 2020   12:43PM

ASIC senior staff including James Shipton resisted moving to a stronger internal governance structure, its acting chair Karen Chester has told the ASIC expenses enquiry.

Liberal senator James Patterson, who is chairing the enquiry into ASIC expenses, asked Chester why the regulator hadn't appointed a chief executive equivalent role, despite a previous report's recommendation to do so.

David Murray's Financial System Inquiry recommended the financial regulators undergo periodic capability reviews.  As a part of this, ASIC's capability review in 2015 was chaired by Chester.

Among its recommendations to government was that ASIC establish a head of office role to lead the day-to-day operational management and take them off the chair and commissioners.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

It has since added a chief operating officer role, but a chief executive or head of office role still doesn't exist.

"Obviously my powers of persuasion aren't what I would have liked [or] thought they would be," Chester said, in response to Patterson's question on why the new internal governance model wasn't implemented.

"This was something that was discussed last year when I first arrived at the commission. I'd understood that that was going to be the internal governance model that was going to be put in place when I agreed to join ASIC as deputy chair but there was a change of view at most senior level."

Patterson pressed on, asking: "...It's been pretty clear from the public commentary that the government's intention at the time of appointing you was to ensure that the recommendations of your review were implemented but they haven't been. You are saying that Mr Shipton or other did not agree and did not wish to implement those recommendations?"

Chester's 2015 review noted that ASIC is allowed three to eight commissioners but only provides general guidance on their roles. As a result, the commissioners performed both executive (management) and non-executive (governance) roles. The senior executive leaders (such as for insurance, superannuation or managed funds) reported into the commissioners.

This left them drained of "bandwidth".

"The Panel believes that a dual governance and executive line management role inherently undermines accountability. Despite best efforts, individuals responsible for particular executive functions are unlikely to be consistently able to detach themselves from their concerns as an executive, to take a fully independent and organisation-wide perspective when acting in their governance role, to hold the executive team (including themselves) to account," said Chester's now-prescient-sounding final report in light of Shipton and Crennan's remuneration scandal.

Under Chester's recommendations, the ASIC had of office would have the senior executive leaders reporting into it. The ultimate accountability would remain with the chair, but commissioners would have more time to focus on governance.

Read more: Karen ChesterJames ShiptonJames Patterson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Financial crime victims fume at Shipton, Crennan
ASIC chair steps aside pending pay review
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
ASIC's Chester spills Crennan truth
Funds management in ASIC spotlight
Daniel Crennan resigns
ASIC cleans up 'cash plus' funds
ASIC names operations, risk leads
ASIC grants frozen fund relief
Mayfair 101 in damage control
Editor's Choice
FPA board member joins new firm
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:43PM
Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) board member Julie Matheson has joined Peloton Partners.
Industry fund names new group insurer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund has ended its longstanding relationship with OnePath, naming a new group insurer to take over in the New Year.
Court rules insurers to cover COVID-19
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The NSW Court of Appeal has ruled pandemic exclusions are invalid, and insurers will have to cover COVID-19; a ruling that has seen IAG go into a trading halt.
New trustee for Spaceship
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
Spaceship Super is aiming to achieve better member outcomes with the appointment of a new trustee.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CGMkoeun