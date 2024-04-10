Why fund managers are missing out on investment mandates

New research from Ocorian and Newgate Compliance found alternative fund managers are losing investment mandates or clients because of compliance issues.

The research also revealed there had been an increased level of internal conflict between fund management teams and compliance and risk teams, which concerningly showed no sign of slowing.

The international study with senior leaders and senior compliance and risk executives at alternative fund manager firms, which collectively manage around US$132.25 billion AUM, found 81% believed issues with their organisation's compliance had resulted in losing investment mandates or clients over the past three years.

In addition, the research found there were signs the trend is worsening. All senior executives surveyed worried that as fund managers become increasingly subject to global compliance regulations, the risk of their organisation failing their compliance tasks would increase.

Moreover, executives believed these failings were highly likely to translate into compliance breaches.

Of those surveyed, 92% expected the level of compliance breaches and risk profile of their organisation to increase over the next 24 months with 24% predicting a dramatic increase.

Ocorian's survey revealed another concerning factor: that 90% of alternative fund managers reported an increase in the level of conflict between the fund management team and the compliance and risk team over the last two years, with the expectation this would get worse over the coming three years.

"Compliance and risk teams and the expertise, insights and rigour they provide are front and centre to the bottom-line success of every fund manager. They hold a heavy weight of responsibility, and our research shows that failure to deliver can ultimately lead to lost investment," Ocorian head of regulatory and compliance Aron Brown said.

"But compliance and risk teams must have the right investment and support in order to be able to do this - particularly when facing the challenges of an increasingly regulated operating environment.

"This could take many different forms, from investing in people and training, technology and systems, or third-party specialist providers who can provide a broad range of compliance services that are bespoke to individual needs."

This comes after previous research from Ocorian found fines for alternative fund managers breaking regulations was expected to rise.

The research found 79% of fund managers were expecting the overall value of fines issues in their sectors of breaking regulations would increase, with 18% expecting a dramatic rise.

As a result, 86% of organisations reported they were preparing or budgeting for a potential increase in fines they could face.