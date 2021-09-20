What will it take to get super on parental leave?

Employers and the government are failing parents, costing mothers $1.6 billion in superannuation, according to new research from Industry Super Australia.

Many employers, even large companies, still fail to pay parents parental leave - forcing them to rely on Centrelink parental leave payments.

Up to 1.45 million mothers received Commonwealth Parental Leave Pay in the last 10 years. Under this scheme, no superannuation is paid.

In the 2019-20 financial year alone, 170,860 women missed out on $216.7 million in super payments, ISA found.

Parental leave is one of the only forms of paid leave where there is no requirement to pay super and the government does not pay the super guarantee on its scheme.

ISA released a report on the issue in partnership with former Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) director Libby Lyons, arguing that paying super on parental leave is the most practical way to address the gap in super savings between men and women.

ISA analysis of enterprise agreements shows less than 7% include a provision to pay super on paid parental leave. At least 2.3 million employees who are on workplace agreements are missing out on super.

A mother of two, on average, will lose $14,000 in super unless her employer steps up and offers paid parental leave with super.

Speaking at an ISA event to launch the research, Lyons added that this disparity in the ability to accumulate super is contributing to the fact that women over 55 are currently the largest growing cohort of homeless people in Australia.

"All organisations should be offering paid parental leave," Lyons said.

"No matter how tough the circumstance is, you have to stop looking at the short-term and start looking at the long-term benefit. If you start offering paid parental leave to women and men - forget labels about primary and secondary caregivers, we are all parents... you will ensure that employee will come back, you're not going to lose them and have to train up someone else, you will get far greater loyalty and better productivity from that employee."

She argued businesses should be pressuring the other businesses they work with to align with ethical paid parental leave policies.

ISA advocacy director Georgia Brumby said: "This is an opportunity for the Prime Minister and governments of all levels to lead the way and ensure super is paid on parental leave. Otherwise, we'll continue to see too many women retire into poverty."