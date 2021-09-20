NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

What will it take to get super on parental leave?

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 20 SEP 2021   12:39PM

Employers and the government are failing parents, costing mothers $1.6 billion in superannuation, according to new research from Industry Super Australia.

Many employers, even large companies, still fail to pay parents parental leave - forcing them to rely on Centrelink parental leave payments.

Up to 1.45 million mothers received Commonwealth Parental Leave Pay in the last 10 years. Under this scheme, no superannuation is paid.

In the 2019-20 financial year alone, 170,860 women missed out on $216.7 million in super payments, ISA found.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Parental leave is one of the only forms of paid leave where there is no requirement to pay super and the government does not pay the super guarantee on its scheme.

ISA released a report on the issue in partnership with former Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) director Libby Lyons, arguing that paying super on parental leave is the most practical way to address the gap in super savings between men and women.

ISA analysis of enterprise agreements shows less than 7% include a provision to pay super on paid parental leave. At least 2.3 million employees who are on workplace agreements are missing out on super.

A mother of two, on average, will lose $14,000 in super unless her employer steps up and offers paid parental leave with super.

Speaking at an ISA event to launch the research, Lyons added that this disparity in the ability to accumulate super is contributing to the fact that women over 55 are currently the largest growing cohort of homeless people in Australia.

"All organisations should be offering paid parental leave," Lyons said.

"No matter how tough the circumstance is, you have to stop looking at the short-term and start looking at the long-term benefit. If you start offering paid parental leave to women and men - forget labels about primary and secondary caregivers, we are all parents... you will ensure that employee will come back, you're not going to lose them and have to train up someone else, you will get far greater loyalty and better productivity from that employee."

She argued businesses should be pressuring the other businesses they work with to align with ethical paid parental leave policies.

ISA advocacy director Georgia Brumby said: "This is an opportunity for the Prime Minister and governments of all levels to lead the way and ensure super is paid on parental leave. Otherwise, we'll continue to see too many women retire into poverty."

Read more: ISAIndustry Super AustraliaLibby LyonsGeorgia BrumbyWorkplace Gender Equality Agency
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Family law super reform passes
Maritime Super criticises unfair YFYS test
Maritime Super dumps ISA membership
Retail funds to benefit from YFYS test changes
Equal Pay Day offers sobering reminder
Final YFYS regulations out, government "backflips" on admin fees
SG rise to benefit 6.7m Australians: ISA
Verve Super launches gender diversity index
Industry mixed on YFYS
More super tax concessions on table

Editor's Choice

New super fund prepares for launch

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:24PM
Tomorrow Super is readying itself for a $5 million pre-IPO funding round, with the promise of a financial adviser friendly superannuation solution.

Investment consultants launch net zero scheme

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:23AM
Investment consultant firms from across the world with US$10 trillion in assets under advice have joined together to launch a global net zero initiative.

Hume puts finfluencer followers on notice

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
Senator Jane Hume is warning consumers who fall victim to bad advice from finfluencers not to rely on the government for compensation.

BlackRock warns against reforms based on assumptions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
In its submission to the inquiry into common ownership, BlackRock point out the theory behind the inquiry is "based on fundamental misconceptions", adding that any possible reforms based on ideas still under debate would be premature.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.