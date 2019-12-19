Westpac to pay $9.5m for Corps Act breaches

Westpac has been ordered by the Federal Court of Australia to pay $9.15 million over poor financial advice provided by one former adviser.

The court case relates to poor financial advice provided by Sudhir Sinha which breached the best interest duty and related obligations. It was also determined that the breaches were allowed to continue as they also benefitted Westpac.

Westpac is directly liable for these breaches, which attracts a significant civil penalty, because the law imposes a specific liability on licensees for the breaches of their financial advisers, ASIC said.

This is the result of civil penalty proceedings brought against Westpac by ASIC in June 2018.

ASIC's investigation found internal Westpac reviews, including an internal bank investigation in 2010, raised concerns about Sinha's compliance history. Despite this, he continued to receive several 'high achievement' ratings from Westpac.

It was not until 2014 that Sinha was dismissed by Westpac and March 2015 that Westpac reported the conduct to ASIC.

During a trial in April 2019, Westpac admitted that, as Sinha's responsible licensee, it had contravened the Corporations Act but contested the exact number of contraventions and the penalty that should be applied.

The court found Sinha failed to act in the best interests of his clients, provided inappropriate financial advice, and failed to prioritise the interests of his clients, in four sample client files identified by ASIC. It determined Westpac to be directly responsible for the breaches of the best interests obligations by Sinha under section 961K of the Act.

In reaching his decision, Justice Wigney said: "The relationship between Westpac and Mr Sinha was structured so that Mr Sinha was able to share in the commissions and fees earned or derived when, as a result of his advice or recommendations, clients signed-up for financial products in which Westpac or associated companies had an interest."

Wigney said "that rather cosy arrangement turned out to be fruitful for both Mr Sinha and Westpac", but not always for clients.

"Westpac, as Mr Sinha's responsible licensee, failed to properly monitor and supervise Mr Sinha for a period of time. This meant his customers were not provided with advice in their best interests. ASIC brought this case as a result of Westpac's suspected contraventions of the law and failures to observe its duties. The court has found that Westpac contravened the law in this regard," ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan said.

Wigney added that for four couples, it was subsequently discovered that the recommendations that Sinha had made, and the circumstances in which he made them, were deficient and defective, both as a matter of process and in substance.

"That should not have been a complete surprise to Westpac because Mr Sinha's less than satisfactory conduct as a financial adviser had previously come to the attention of certain senior officers of Westpac as a result of various internal compliance reviews, audits or investigations," Wigney said.

He said Westpac ought to have known that, from 1 July 2013, that there was a significant risk Sinha would not comply with the Act and that it also failed to ensure all services to be provided under its AFSL were done so fairly, efficiently and honestly or by the book. This constitutes a contravention of sections 912A(1)(a) and (c).

"Westpac also stood to gain from Mr Sinha's actions. That perhaps explains why Mr Sinha was permitted to continue as Westpac's representative and partner despite the serious compliance breaches which were exposed by the 2010 investigation," Wigney said.

Wigney said it is tolerably clear that - at least prior to the commencement of the FoFA reforms - some officers or employees of Westpac were either unable or unwilling to terminate the services of a representative who achieved high ratings and was successful at promoting Westpac's products.

"It may readily be inferred that Westpac's compliance systems and practices were less than rigorously applied, at least in Mr Sinha's case," Wigney said.