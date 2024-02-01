Westpac loses Ausgrid rate swap case

The banking giant was found to have engaged in unconscionable conduct in the interest rate swap case borne out of AustralianSuper and IFM Investors' acquisition of part of Ausgrid in 2016.

In October 2016, Westpac engaged in pre-hedging of an interest rate swap transaction with a consortium made up of the superannuation giant and several IFM entities. The swap was related to managing interest rate risk associated with the consortium's acquisition of a majority stake in Ausgrid, purchased from the NSW government.

In May 2021, ASIC commenced civil proceedings against Westpac for insider trading, unconscionable conduct, and breaches of its obligations as an AFSL. With the deal between the state government and the consortium signed at 7am, ASIC alleged Westpac knew by 8.30am - or believed - that it would be selected by the consortium to execute the $12 billion rate swap transaction that morning. It further alleged that Westpac traders used this inside information in acquiring and disposing of interest rate derivative products at market open to pre-position the bank to execute the transaction.

On the day the saw was executed, Westpac's trading desk achieved a profit of $20.7 million. Close to $ million was paid to the sales team as commission.

The Federal Court declared the conduct was unconscionable, including because Westpac was aware the pre-hedging could adversely impact the consortium, with every basis point increase to the price of the transaction costing the group of investors about $4.7 million. Still, Westpac pre-hedged up to 50% of the interest rate risk by trading "significant volumes" of derivatives in the market prior to execution.

The Court added that Westpac failed to obtain client consent or give full and clear disclosure as to the extent of the pre-hedging and, once Westpac commenced on-market pre-hedging trades, the consortium could not protect itself against the likely increase in price.

Further, the Court said Westpac failed to ensure it had adequate arrangements in place to manage conflicts of interest between itself and the consortium, adding that it did not do all things necessary to ensure the transaction was provided to the consortium efficiently, honestly, and fairly.

The Court handed down the maximum penalty to Westpac, being just $1.8 million. This is because of when the conduct occurred. Civil penalties have significantly increased since 2016, with the maximum penalty for such conduct for a large entity now the greater of $782.5 million or three times the benefit derived.

The bank will also pay ASIC's costs, amounting to $8 million.

"This is a significant outcome which assists to clarify expectations regarding pre-hedging, particularly around disclosure and consent where the pre-hedging can have a detrimental impact on the counterparty to the transaction," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"Appropriate conduct for pre-hedging is an issue of global significance. In this case, Westpac's behaviour was unconscionable and exposed its client to significant risk. Westpac's conduct was also in stark contrast with several other banks.

"We share the Court's concern regarding the maximum penalty available in relation to the conduct and note that had Westpac engaged in similar conduct today the maximum available penalty would have been significantly higher."