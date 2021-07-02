Westpac in fresh $87m remediation program

The failure of Westpac's former advisers to pass on corporate actions to clients for more than a decade will see the big bank pay a hefty bill.

The $87 million that will be remediated affects 32,000 customer accounts, ASIC announced this morning, noting that as much as 328,000 potential corporate action notifications fell through the cracks between 2005 and 2019.

The Westpac subsidiaries affected are Securitor Financial Group, Magnitude Group and Westpac Banking Corporation (known as BT Financial Advice). These businesses ceased providing personal financial advice in 2019.

Westpac only notified ASIC about the advisers' bungle in July 2019 and provided more information about the severity in April 2020.

Corporate actions cover a range of activities by publicly listed companies, including buy backs, renounceable and non-renounceable rights issues, share purchase plans and takeovers.

These include purchasing additional shares often at a discount to the market price, the creation of temporary rights or options that can be sold for a profit, and the ability to sell shares and receive a benefit that can be tax advantageous depending on the shareholder's circumstances.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said Westpac's failure to notify customers of corporate actions means customers may have missed out on various opportunities.

"Compensating customers affected by misconduct is a very important part of licensees' obligations to act fairly, honestly and efficiently. We are pleased to see that Westpac has taken action to remediate affected customers regardless of how much time has passed," she said.

"We encourage affected customers to engage with the communications from Westpac to understand how they were impacted and to seek further information from Westpac if required."

Westpac set up a dedicated complaints website and aims to compensate affected customers by the end of 2021.

ASIC urged customers who are not satisfied with their outcome to reach out to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.