Regulatory
Westpac forks out $80m for AUSTRAC scandal
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 20 FEB 2020   11:49AM

Westpac said it expects $80 million in additional expenses in FY20 as parts of its response plan in relation to the AUSTRAC scandal.

The bank provided a company update to the ASX, in which it outlined its progress on its response plan for the AUSTRAC case along with the subsequent class actions and regulatory investigations.

In November last year AUSTRAC applied to the Federal Court seeking civil penalty order against Westpac relating to "systematic" non-compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Act on over 23 million occasions.

The bank said in response it has established a board financial crime committee, implemented priority screening and reporting of transactions indicative of child exploitation to AUSTRAC within 24 hours and elevated the financial crime function to report directly to the chief risk officer.

The bank said it continues to work closely and "cooperatively" with AUSTRAC to reach a Statement of Agreed Facts and Admissions.

Westpac said it is not able to reliably estimate the cost of the penalty it may receive and the outcome of the ongoing regulatory investigations from ASIC and APRA are unknown.

The $80 million impact for this financial year is due to the cost of the response plan the bank currently has underway.

"Westpac remains committed to materially lifting its approach to risk management.  As a result, we are identifying further issues to address," the bank said.

"At the same time, the number of regulatory investigations and reviews into the group's businesses has risen.  The group expects to incur additional expenses in FY20 associated with this work and will need to reconsider its current cost growth expectations."

In relation to the various class actions, the bank reiterated it intends to defend the claims against it.

The bank added that bushfires, storms and the effects of the coronavirus outbreak are expected to have an economic impact witch may ultimately affect banking activity and growth.

Latest News
