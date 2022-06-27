Wendy Whiteley makes $100m contribution to NSW

Wendy Whiteley makes $100m contribution to NSWBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 27 JUN 2022 6:10PM
Wendy Whiteley's collection of her late husband Brett Whiteley's artworks will be donated posthumously to the Art Gallery of NSW in an extraordinary cultural gift to the people of NSW.
The promised Wendy and Arkie Whiteley Bequest comprises of nearly 2000 artworks by Brett Whiteley, currently valued at over $100 million.
It is among the largest single donations to the gallery in its 151-year history and among the most valuable collections of artworks donated to an Australian public art museum.
The bequest pays tribute to Wendy and Brett's daughter Arkie, who died in 2001 aged just 37.
With the passing of Arkie, Wendy became the sole custodian of the collection and her former husband's legacy.
The art gallery will also receive Brett Whiteley's archive, to be held in the National Art Archive, which houses Australia's largest collection of artist archies.
Whiteley's famous Lavender Bay home, valued in the multi-millions, will also be sold after her death.
Proceeds from the sale are to be left to the Brett Whiteley Foundation.
