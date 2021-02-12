Wage subsidy to rescue advice industry

With just 65 new names appearing on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register in 2020, the rapid decline in adviser numbers has industry experts calling for a wage subsidy to incentivise advice practices to take hire graduates.

In its pre-Budget submission, the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) recommended the government introduce a $10,000 wage subsidy for employing professional year students, citing the significant cost involved in bringing on a new entrant whose contribution to the business may be limited.

According to Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC FAR, 3318 advisers departed the industry in 2020.

Commenting on the shrinking industry, Profusion Group director Chris Gordon says: "The attrition will continue for at least another two to three years, especially this year. However, I don't believe the numbers will be as high as expected."

Still, according to the AFA, a roadblock still exists in the form of the professional year, which many small practices cannot afford to finance.

With almost half of the ASIC FAR yet to complete the FASEA exam, and the deadline to do so fast approaching, Gordon says he will be watching the number of exam enrolments for an indication of the direction the industry is going in.

So far, Gordon says private wealth firms have been the most active recruiters of financial advisers with Profusion over the past 12 months.

Large super funds have been focused on their digital or robo-advice offerings as they look to reduce costs and staffing requirements, he says.

Intra-fund phone-based teams have also grown.

"However, for face-to-face advisers/senior advisers, growth is stable with the majority of vacancies being replacement roles as opposed to growth," Gordon says.

However, Kaizen Recruitment's Simon Gvalda says super funds are looking for a very particular brand of adviser.

"Most super funds prefer advisers that come from a background within superannuation or larger corporate and who have a strong technical knowledge of superannuation," he says.

"Advisers with a proven track record of managing a client book, have strong interpersonal skills and solid technical experience are always in demand."

But the requirement of a proven track record isn't only a theme at super funds. Both Gordon and Gvalda acknowledge that firms are narrowing their candidate pool when hiring advisers to just those who are very experienced, but this too could be to the detriment of the industry.

As it stands, for a new generation to enter the industry and turn dwindling adviser numbers around, advice firms are going to have to step up.

Striver head of partnerships and growth Scott Bunny says financial advice needs to start embracing graduates in new ways - both those with FASEA-approved degrees and related degrees.

"I think all the regulations around degrees and professional years and compliance and paperwork has really made employers nervous about getting it wrong from a HR perspective. We need to drive it the other way," he says.

"Some practices are still stuck in the mindset that a person who is green out of uni can't help them. There's a feeling of 'I don't have time to train someone' and a lack of awareness on how to attract, retain and develop a culturally-aligned graduate."

Bunny says what firms are failing to realise is the benefits they can reap from training up a graduate.

"Even if that person leaves you down the track or doesn't become an adviser, the two years of bandwidth and assistance they give you will provide you with return on investment and provide the profession with more qualified supply of talent," he says.

And Gordon says such opportunities are highly sought after.

"A very attractive proposition for less experienced advisers is to buddy up with a senior adviser into a support or servicing role with a pathway to move into a full adviser in the medium to long term," Gordon says.

However, most businesses he's seen hiring junior staff want them to have already completed their professional year. Gordon says this means the industry is missing out on candidates who want to step up.

Bunny agrees: "We have to attract people who are tempted by other professions... after a couple of years of support work, you'll have someone who is ready to come more wholly into advice via the professional year. That's a tricky part that as a profession we need to manage. We need to reduce the friction in hiring graduates."