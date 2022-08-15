Vote now in 2022 FS Power50

Newspaper icon
BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 15 AUG 2022   11:57AM

Voting is now open for the FS Power50, recognising the most influential financial advisers in Australia in 2022.

In the making of this list, Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in shaping the future of financial advice in Australia.

This year, Financial Standard received 180 nominations for the FS Power50, including trailblazers from across the nation.

All 180 nominees were vetted by the Financial Standard team and 115 have progressed to the voting stage which will close on Friday, September 2.

The 50 individuals who collect the highest votes and pass Financial Standard's editorial vetting screen are included in the final list, which will be published in Financial Standard and online in October.

This year's FS Power50 is sponsored by La Trobe Financial, Praemium, AXA Investment Managers and Macquarie.

To view the full lists of finalists and to vote, click here: 2022 FS Power50 | Voting Form.

Editor's Choice

MSC Trustees adds to board

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The fund services provider has welcomed two financial services industry veterans to its board ahead of its application to obtain CCIV authority.

AZ NGA, Blue Invest acquire VBP stake

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) and Invest Blue will co-invest in Virtual Business Partners (VBP), a paraplanning and back-office solutions provider based in the Philippines.

Integrity Life picks AGI as group life administrator

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Integrity Life has named Australian Group Insurances (AGI) as its group life insurance administrator.

A solution to active fund underperformance

ANDREW MCKEAN
New analysis by VanEck questions why so many investors continue to invest in active funds, saying underperformance by active managers is not a recent phenomenon.

