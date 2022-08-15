Vote now in 2022 FS Power50

Voting is now open for the FS Power50, recognising the most influential financial advisers in Australia in 2022.

In the making of this list, Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in shaping the future of financial advice in Australia.

This year, Financial Standard received 180 nominations for the FS Power50, including trailblazers from across the nation.

All 180 nominees were vetted by the Financial Standard team and 115 have progressed to the voting stage which will close on Friday, September 2.

The 50 individuals who collect the highest votes and pass Financial Standard's editorial vetting screen are included in the final list, which will be published in Financial Standard and online in October.

This year's FS Power50 is sponsored by La Trobe Financial, Praemium, AXA Investment Managers and Macquarie.

To view the full lists of finalists and to vote, click here: 2022 FS Power50 | Voting Form.