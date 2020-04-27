VIC, TAS lead Australia: CommSec

Victoria remains Australia's strongest performing economy, but it now shares top spot with Tasmania, according to the latest CommSec State of the States report.

The latest CommSec economic rankings revealed how the state and territory economies were positioned heading into the COVID-19 pandemic.

CommSec said Tasmania's economic performance ranking hasn't been this strong since October 2009.

Additionally, the ACT overtook NSW into third position with its highest ranking in over a year, leading the way on relative unemployment, housing finance and equipment investment.

NSW slipped to fourth place, with South Australia and Queensland sitting in fifth and sixth position respectively.

Western Australia remains in seventh position, ahead of Northern Territory.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said while there has been some movement at the top of the rankings, there is actually little separating the top four economies.

"Overall, some of the biggest improvements over the past quarter have come from South Australia, Western Australia and Northern Territory as these economies start to close the gap between those leading the rankings," James said.

James said the latest State of the States report uses the most up-to-date economic data, however it reflects conditions before the impact of the COVID-19 had been felt by many businesses and households.

"Regardless of the rankings, the impact of the coronavirus is posing significant challenges across all states and territories, especially those reliant on overseas tourism and overseas students," James said.

"While each state and territory has its unique pressures, we really are all in this together."

James said future reports will prove to be valuable as CommSec tracks how each state and territory has navigated through the crisis and into an eventual recovery phase.

"If we look ahead, recovery of the Chinese economy may boost prospects for resource economies like Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland," he said.

"Also, the relaxing of social distancing restrictions and bringing forward of infrastructure projects may serve to boost recovery prospects of state and territory economies more generally."