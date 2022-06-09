VFMC grows fixed income team

VFMC grows fixed income teamBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 9 JUN 2022 12:16PM
Victorian Funds Management Corporation has added to its fixed income team, appointing a portfolio manager from Mason Stevens.
Jesse Imer joined the investment giant last month as portfolio manager, fixed income.
He was previously a fixed income portfolio manager at Mason Stevens, overseeing the group's more than $1 billion in fixed income investments.
Prior to that he was an execution trader at State Street for close to three years and has also worked in fixed income trading sales at Bloomberg. He has also previously held roles with Curve Securities and NAB.
In the new role he will report to VFMC's head of fixed interest and absolute returns Nick Tribe.
VFMC has made several hires in recent months, including Leanne Taylor as head of portfolio strategy and asset allocation, and Shali Lingaretnam as head of investment stewardship.
