Vanguard lowers management fees

Vanguard Australia has reduced the management fee for the Vanguard Australian Government Bond (VGB) Index ETF by four basis points from 0.20% to 0.16% per annum, effective today.
This latest fee reduction follows two fee decreases introduced this time last year for the Vanguard Australian Fixed Income Index ETF (VAF) and the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (VAS).
Management fees for VAF fell from 0.15% to 0.10%, while fees for VAS fell from 0.10 to 0.07% per annum.
Vanguard Australia head of product offer Curt Jacques said keeping costs low is an important way Vanguard helps investors achieve their goals.
"Vanguard is focused on delivering value to investors through lower fees, high quality experience and best-in-class investment management," Jacques said.
Vanguard said it had delivered more than 40 fee reductions for Australian investors in the past decade across a range of products and services.
"This fee change may be good news for investors seeking to move out of cash holdings to capture low cost, durable, resilient yields, with the potential for additional price appreciation as rates eventually decline," Jacques said.
"Following the Reserve Bank of Australia keeping rates on hold last week and removing their tightening bias, our outlook for bonds remains positive and we expect interest rates to ultimately settle at levels above those in recent memory."
