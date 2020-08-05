Vanguard funds downgraded by Morningstar

Four Vanguard funds totaling $17 billion in funds under management had their ratings slashed at Morningstar this week, as they had their first review under the ratings house's new methodology.

The Vanguard Growth Index Fund ($5.6 billion), the Vanguard Balanced Index ($5.5 billion) and the Vanguard Conservative Index ($2.7 billion) slid to bronze from gold in an August 3 review.

Meanwhile the Vanguard High Growth Index ($3.4 billion) was moved to silver.

All four funds are multi-sector strategies that invest their assets across Australian equities, international equities, Australian fixed interest, international fixed interest and cash.

In their most recent rating review from Monday, Morningstar noted the low cost (all charge an ICR of 0.29% p.a.) of the funds.

However, it said the strategies had limited scope to beat the category benchmark, which meant it had lost points on the "Process Pillar" rating in the latest review.

"Vanguard Index series remains an attractive multisector solution in its lower fee form, despite the limited scope to outperform. The design of this series of multisector strategies has limited mechanisms to produce alpha against our category benchmarks, given the similarity in the underlying building blocks," Morningstar said.

"As a result, the greater benchmark-relative focus of our enhanced ratings methodology has adjusted our Process Pillar rating."

Morningstar switched to a new rating methodology on 1 November 2019 for its analyst ratings (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral or Negative) which represent the analyst's conviction on the fund's potential to outperform its peers.

As a part of it, the ratings house put greater emphasis on fees (for example, it started to rate different share classes of the same fund separately). It also added greater calibration in its existing five-pillar rating process (people, process, parent, performance and price). Previously the first three pillars were rated on a three-point scale (positive, negative and neutral) but starting 1 November 2019, the ratings on these moved to five-point scale (high to low).

Vanguard's funds bore the brunt of changes in the process pillar, which went from having a peer focus to a benchmark focus with changes in Morningstar's methodology.

A spokesperson for Vanguard said it hasn't changed its investment process since being rated gold by Morningstar.

"Although Morningstar's changed rating methodology has resulted in a changed rating for these funds Vanguard remains confident they are a compelling, low cost offering and Vanguard will continue to support and promote them as providing excellent investment solutions for Australian investors," the spokesperson said.

"The Vanguard suite of Diversified Funds, which have been rated Gold by Morningstar for several years, has recently been subject to a re-rating across the sector based on a new assessment process by Morningstar.

"Vanguard wishes to make it clear that the investment process, including the strategic asset allocation process undertaken by the world class investment management group, remains unchanged since being rated by Morningstar as Gold."

At the time of the ratings changes, Morningstar flagged early analysis showed about a third of analyst rated funds/ETFs' ratings would change under the new methodology. It expected downgrades to outpace upgrades by a two to one margin.