Vanguard cops fine for greenwashing

Vanguard Investments has become the first investment manager to be fined by ASIC over greenwashing.

Vanguard paid $39,960 to comply with three infringement notices related to product disclosure statements (PDS) for the Vanguard International Shares Select Exclusions Index Funds.

ASIC noted that the Vanguard International Shares Select Exclusions Index Funds excluded certain investments in tobacco, but "while this screen applied to exclude manufacturers of cigarettes and other tobacco products, it did not exclude companies involved in the sale of tobacco products."

A Vanguard spokesperson said the manager identified an "inadvertent error" in the PDS, self-reported that error to ASIC, and issued a supplementary PDS for each affected fund, correcting the error.

ASIC was concerned that Vanguard "may have been liable to mislead the public by overstating an exclusion, otherwise known as an investment screen, claimed to prevent investment in companies involved in significant tobacco sales."

"Greenwashing is not limited to environmental claims but extends to misleading ethical propositions," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"Entities which seek to promote ethical investing must ensure their statements are accurate and able to be substantiated.

"Investors can feel strongly about not investing in tobacco production, manufacturing and sales, and where tobacco-exclusion investments are promoted, the entity making those claims must be able to substantiate the full exclusion of those investments."

Vanguard labelled the error an "unintended misdescription in the PDS" of the exclusionary screens and said that the relevant webpages and fact sheets were accurate in their description of the exclusionary screens.

"The PDS issue was promptly addressed by Vanguard shortly after it was identified," Vanguard said.

"The error in the PDS did not result in any adverse financial impact on investors, and at no time would any of the three funds have held different securities if it had tracked the misdescribed index."

Vanguard has acknowledged the error and "fully cooperated" with ASIC.

"Importantly, ASIC has at no stage suggested that the error arose otherwise than inadvertently," Vanguard said.

Enforcement action against greenwashing is a current ASIC priority.

Last month, ASIC chair Joe Longo warned that the market regulator is currently investigating listed companies, super funds, and managed funds for potential greenwashing.

"Only last week we issued our first greenwashing penalty, and we're currently investigating a number of listed entities, super funds, and managed funds in relation to their claimed green credentials," Longo said in a speech at the ASIC Annual Forum in November.

In October, ASIC took its first action for greenwashing against ASX-listed energy company Tlou Energy.

Tlou paid a total of $53,280 to comply with four infringement notices issued by ASIC over concerns about alleged false or misleading sustainability-related statements made to the ASX in October 2021.