Investment
US regulator settles with Ares
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAY 2020   12:39PM

Ares Management LLC, which has a joint venture with Challenger's Fidante Partners in Australia via a related company, has paid US$1 million to settle charges alleging it traded in a portfolio company based on non-public information while an employee sat on its board.

The Los-Angeles based alternatives manager, which runs private equity, real estate and credit strategies did not admit or deny the findings, but agreed to a cease-and-desist order, a censure and the US$1 million civil penalty.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleges that in 2016 Ares invested several hundred million dollars in debt and equity of a publically listed company, and as a part of the investment appointed a senior employee to its board, who passed on non-public information on which Ares increased its stake in the company.

"The order finds that Ares's compliance policies failed to account for the special circumstances presented by having an employee serve on the portfolio company's board while that employee continued to participate in trading decisions regarding the portfolio company," the SEC said.

"According to the order, Ares obtained potential material nonpublic information about the company, including through Ares's representative on the company's board, relating to changes in senior management, adjustments to the company's hedging strategy, and decisions with respect to the company's assets, debt, and interest payments."

SEC said after receiving this information, Ares purchased more than one million shares of the company's common stock, representing 17% of the publicly available shares in the company that was not named.

"The order finds that Ares did not require its compliance staff, prior to approving the trades, to sufficiently inquire and document whether the board representative and members of his Ares team possessed material nonpublic information relating to the portfolio company," the SEC said.

"Investment advisers and private equity firms that place employees on the boards of public companies bear heightened risks that they will obtain nonpublic material information through their representative occupying dual roles," SEC division of enforcement associate director Anita B. Bandy said.

Ares Management LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NYSE-listed Ares Management Corporation, which managed US $149 billion in assets under management at March end.

In Australia, Challenger subsidiary Fidante Partners has a strategic joint venture with Ares Management Corporation, which late last month launched its first local fund, the Ares Global Credit Income Fund.

"Ares takes its fiduciary responsibilities very seriously and remains committed to operating with the highest standards of governance and compliance," a spokesperson for Ares Management Corporation said.

"We fully cooperated with the SEC in this matter, which relates to implementation of certain compliance policies and procedures in effect during 2016 and does not include any findings of misuse of material non-public information (MNPI) by the Company or any of its employees.

"As the Order notes, we have significantly enhanced our controls since then.  As an organisation, we continue to seek ways to further enhance our policies, procedures and practices to adapt to changes in regulation, our business and the market."

