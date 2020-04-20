US fund manager expands into Australia

A US-based fund manager has continued its push into Australia with the announcement of a newly created role.

GQG Partners announced the appointment of Jane Wang to the newly created role of client service and operations associate.

Wang's appointment follows that of Jeremy Crowley as director of institutional markets in January this year and Daniel Bullock as director of wholesale markets in July 2019.

Laird Abernethy, managing director for GQG Partners' Australian subsidiary, said Wang's appointment reflects the strong growth in the Australian business since it was established 18 months ago.

"GQG Partners already has a strong footprint in the institutional market in Australia, with more than 30 local investors and over $3.6 billion in funds under management in the space, and the next step in our long-term strategy is to further grow our presence in the local market," Abernethy said.

"Jane has over 16 years' experience in banking and financial services, and her appointment is a reflection of our goal to deliver the highest quality service experience to our existing clients and to ensure we are resourced appropriately for further expansion."

Abernethy said Wang's role includes both client service and operational functions, providing clients a local contact they can utilise.

"Her strong technical knowledge as well as her track record in client service roles will be particularly useful in this newly created role," he said.

Wang joins GQG Partners from BNP Paribas where she held a number of administration and client service responsibilities.

She has also worked with Aberdeen Standard Investments and HSBC Australia.

GQG Partners is an independent Florida-based boutique equities manager that opened its Australian office in 2018.

It has around $47.8 billion in funds under management as at 31 March 2020.