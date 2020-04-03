US faces deepest recession on record

The US is facing a COVID-19 triggered recession that will be the worst on record, according to Bank of America economists.

It comes as about 6.65 million people filed for unemployment in the US this week, in the highest level of claims received by the country's Labor Department in its history.

It brings the total number of people that have filed for unemployment in the US to just shy of 10 million in the past two weeks.

COVID-19 infections have doubled over the past eight days, from 500,000 to over one million according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 53,000 people have died from the virus globally.

Slashing the banks US economic forecasts, Bank of America senior US economist Michelle Meyer wrote in a note to the bank's clients that GDP would contract for the next three quarters, declining by 10.4%.

"This will be the deepest recession on record, nearly five times more severe than the post-war average," she said.

She predicts job losses will continue to skyrocket, totalling between 16-20 million in the next two months.

"The pain is unlikely to subside quickly as many states have reported major backlogs of applications," Meyer said.

"The staggering job losses could send the unemployment rate as high as 15.6%, much higher than in previous downturns."

According to the Department of Labor, nearly all claims cited the spreading coronavirus as the reason for their unemployment.

"The COVID-19 virus continues to impact the number of initial claims. Nearly every state providing comments cited the COVID-19 virus," it said.

"States continued to identify increases related to the services industries broadly, again led by accommodation and food services. However, state comments indicated a wider impact across industries."

These include healthcare, social assistance, manufacturing, retail, wholesale trade and the construction industry.

In a release, secretary of labor Eugene Scalia said the staggering unemployment figures reflect the impact of social distancing.

"Similar to last week's unemployment claims numbers, today's report reflects the sacrifices American workers are making for their families, neighbours, and country in order to 'slow the spread'," he said.

"The Administration continues to act quickly to address this impact on American workers."

The Labor Department has implemented several new provisions to enhance employment benefits, it said.

"That legislation also contains significant incentives for businesses to retain workers and continue paying them, which will put businesses and workers in a better position to resume work and re-boot the economy once the virus is contained," the US Labor Department said.

It comes a week after US President Donald Trump signed a US$2 trillion stimulus package, the largest in the country's history.

At the time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Public Broadcasting Service that further stimulus was needed.

"This is not going to be the last bill," she said.

Meyer also believes more fiscal stimulus is required to pull the country out of a recession.

"We think there is more to come," Meyer said.

"Given the severity of the downturn, we think more fiscal stimulus will be needed."

These could include payroll tax cuts and rebates, more unemployment benefits, an infrastructure bill and additional funding for small businesses.

She predicts US fiscal stimulus could total between US$3-5 trillion; or 15-25% of GDP.

Despite this, State Street Global Market's multi-asset class strategist Marija Veitmane believes US stocks will continue to outperform.

"[The] US is weeks behind many European and Asian countries in terms of fighting the coronavirus outbreak," she said.

"It virtually guarantees horrific infections rate and death headlines, as well as economic weakness and earnings collapse reports.

"Despite this, we expect US stocks to perform better than the rest of the world."

The nature of US stocks is key to their outperformance, she argued.

"US stock indices have higher than average allocation to technology and health care sectors - two best performing sectors this year," Veitmane said.

"Consequently, it has lower weighting in energy and financial sectors - the weakest so far.

"Also, US stocks on average have much stronger balance sheets and profitability, which should make them a relative safe haven now."

