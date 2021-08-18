Updated life code released

The Financial Services Council (FSC) released the second draft of the Life Insurance Code of Practice 2.0 for public consultation.

The latest draft of the code was released today, incorporating feedback from the first draft's consultation.

The FSC has also taken into account feedback from the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services inquiry into the life insurance industry, ASIC reviews, Productivity Commission reports, feedback from consumer advocates and the Royal Commission.

"The code, which is mandatory for all FSC's life insurance members and will be governed by the independent Life Code Compliance Committee, has been reviewed line by line and letter by letter from the starting point that every clause can be improved," FSC chief executive Sally Loane said.

"We have had the code independently re-structured and re-written by plain English experts to ensure that the Code is as easy to read and as easy to navigate for everyday Australians as possible."

She added that through consultation the FSC has aimed to develop a more consumer-focussed code.

"The FSC is pleased to present this version for a final public consultation before we submit the Code for registration under ASIC's new enforceable code regime," Loane said.

The first code originally came into effect on 30 June 2016, though compliance with the code has been found to vary throughout the industry.

"I am proud of the current Life Insurance Code of Practice and of the industry's enthusiasm to adopt it, but we recognise that codes can always be further improved, and that's what this version sets out to do," Loane said.

"We look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure the Code gives consumers the confidence to get life insurance and trust that it will work as they expect and when they need it."

Feedback on the latest draft is open until 29 September 2021.