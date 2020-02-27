NEWS
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Unsatisfied HESTA members head for exit
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 27 FEB 2020   11:42AM

An activist group who met with $50 billion industry fund HESTA following a protest have revealed that several from their group were so disappointed with the outcome of the meeting that they're leaving the fund.

Healthy Futures is an organisation of health professionals who want to address the damaging health effects of climate change.

Healthy Futures co-founder Kate Lardner wrote to Debby Blakey, chief executive of HESTA, airing the group's concerns about the health consequences of Australia's recent bushfire season.

"In light of these health impacts it is unconscionable that HESTA continues to invest hundreds of millions of dollars of healthcare workers' money in fossil fuel companies," the letter said.

"Fossil fuel companies are killing people and by owning them you are killing people. It is morally incumbent on you to divest from fossil fuels. Will you remove these investments to improve health and protect lives?"

Receiving no satisfactory response, Lardner and the group pushed ahead with a plan to protest outside HESTA's offices and demand a meeting with Blakey.

That protest went ahead on Wednesday with "about 20" people turning up, according to HESTA.

HESTA head of impact Mary Delahunty and general manager of media relations Sam Riley met with Lardner and one other person from Healthy Futures, refusing to meet with all 20 protesters.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Lardner and Healthy Futures' other co-founder Harry Jennens said the outcome from the activist group's meeting with HESTA left them gridlocked.

Jennens said over 440 HESTA members have used Healthy Futures' online tool to email the fund asking them to divest from fossil fuels.

"They said they think if they take money out of fossil fuel someone else will invest in those companies, but we think the power of divestment is stigmatisation," Lardner said.

"We went back and forth on that issue and Mary Delahunty said that while we don't agree on the process we agree on the end goal."

Lardner said she asked Delahunty whether HESTA would contact the fossil fuel companies Healthy Futures are concerned about and get pledges from them to set emissions targets.

However, Delahunty said she could not make promises like that.

"So I think even the end goal we're not in agreement on," Lardner said.

"She was encouraging us to keep expressing our concerns but essentially their position will be continuing to engage in the companies to get better outcomes."

Lardner said the example Delahunty used to illustrate engagement with fossil fuel companies being effective was BP, which committed to net zero emissions by 2050 in vague terms.

"I don't think HESTA played a big part in BP making that declaration," Lardner pointed out.

BP says on its website that net zero emissions across its operations by 2050 is an ambition and will be assisted by the deduction of carbon sinks.

HESTA and Hermes Equity Ownership Services were part of a group of BP shareholders which applied significant pressure to the company to act on climate change.

"I was a bit confused that she encouraged us to keep going with the campaigns," Lardner said of the meeting with Delahunty.

"It kind of made me feel that maybe it's not an effective strategy. But, I think the awareness its generating is important even if HESTA isn't listening."

"We respect the voices of protest and share their view that urgent action on climate change is needed," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said in a statement to Financial Standard.

"However, sudden, wide-ranging divestment will not achieve a just and timely transition to a low carbon economy. And is not consistent with our duty to invest responsibly on behalf of our more than 860,000 members."

Blakey said HESTA has a Climate Change Transition Plan that considers the fund's responsibilities as long-term investor for multiple generations of members.

After finding their campaign to get HESTA to divest did not have the impact they'd hoped for, one Healthy Futures member suggested the group should switch funds.

She said the Healthy Futures members who have already left HESTA have mainly joined Future Super.

Healthy Futures now finds itself in a familiar dilemma - remain with HESTA and engage on climate change action or divest.

Read more: HESTAClimate ChangeDebby BlakeyFinancial StandardMary DelahuntyFuture SuperHarry JennensKate LardnerSam Riley
