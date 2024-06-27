Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by
Expand

Unprecedented vulnerabilities in financial services: KPMG

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 27 JUN 2024   12:42PM

KPMG specialists say disruptive technologies, particularly generative AI, and the imperative to automate, are exposing financial services executives to unprecedented vulnerabilities.

In Australia, KPMG partner Matt O'Keefe noted that heightened customer and media focus, increasing regulator expectations, and an accelerating threat landscape in volume, speed, and sophistication are all increasing pressure on firms to align cyber preparedness to the risk.

Likewise, KPMG partner Natasha Passley said that the interconnected digital world can too often result in identify theft, fraud, and data breaches, making security inevitably intertwined with fraud and scams.

"Organisations in financial services are best prepared for this with a robust strategy that embraces emerging tech, keeps apace with evolving regulation to reflect the critical nature of their operations; all while making the most of capability that provides holistic visibility of their environment..." Passley said.

So, KPMG highlighted key cybersecurity considerations, including global cyber boundaries and changing regulatory environments. It said as the financial services sector scales technological innovations, regulators are responding with new cybersecurity standards to balance growth governance.

"A central consideration for the financial services sector is how to most effectively navigate the current business landscape to ensure resilience and business continuity," KPMG said.

"Through partnerships, firms can benefit from shared knowledge and enhance their security posture in response to evolving global regulatory demands without having to reinvent the wheel."

Another consideration was to supercharge cybersecurity with automation.

"Digital agendas are proliferating at a massive rate. With the increasing shift to cloud-based systems and remote work, the volume of data that needs protection is skyrocketing," KPMG said.

"As a result, the cyber-attack surface is expanding, creating more alerts and triage events for financial services cyber security leaders to manage. So, how can security teams keep detecting threat after threat and identify what to prioritise? One of the most efficient ways to do that is through automation.

"Using AI and machine learning, the sector can centralise critical security processes for high-risk areas, enabling security teams to pursue more agile and efficient response times."

Finally, to make digital identity individual, not institutional.

"While the financial services sector actively embraces advanced cyber security and Identity Access Management measures, there is a pressing need to accelerate the adoption and preparedness level to keep pace with change," KPMG said.

"Evolving to a model where a digital identity with a high level of assurance is a reality will enable businesses to collect, store, and process less personally identifiable information, which would be a decidedly positive outcome for consumers."

Read more: KPMGFinancial ServicesCybersecurityNatasha PassleyMatt O'Keefe
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Prime Financial Group adds to c-suite with new role
New inspector-general of taxation appointed
Smaller super funds eye AustralianSuper, ART dominance
Former Queensland adviser struck off permanently
Retail funds drive down admin fees: KPMG
Employees will quit on full return-to-office orders: Survey
Social media influencers charged for promoting shady investments
Macquarie Group profits falls 32% to $3.52bn
Rainmaker Information names research head
Poor investment governance costly for asset owners, members: KPMG, Frontier

Editor's Choice

Equip Super reduces admin fees, introduces insurance fee

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
While their administration fees will fall, from next week many Equip Super members will begin paying an insurance fee calculated at 4% of premiums.

Carlyle, Goldman Sachs give $1.6bn boost to Apex

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
Carlyle Group and Goldman Sachs will inject more than $1.66 billion into challenger administrator and custodian Apex Group to support its growth ambitions.

Qualitas secures additional $300m mandate

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:26PM
This comes a day after the real estate investment manager announced a $550 million mandate.

Unprecedented vulnerabilities in financial services: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
KPMG specialists say disruptive technologies, particularly generative AI, and the imperative to automate, are exposing financial services executives to unprecedented vulnerabilities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach