Unlicensed investor pleads guilty to fraud charges

Former Orb Global Investments chief executive Akhilesh Kamkolkar has pleaded guilty to charges relating to $1 million of investor money he spent for himself.

A further two offences of carrying on a financial services business without a licence will also be considered by the Court, ASIC said.

Following an ASIC investigation, Kamkolkar was found to have obtained nearly $1 million from four investors, and failed to invest those funds according to their instructions.

Kamkolkar told the four investors that the proposed investments were "not as high risk" or were "capital guaranteed", and falsely represented that he had invested the funds and that the investments were earning returns.

For at least a year following each investment, Kamkolkar continued to tell the investors that their funds would be repaid with significant returns.

He provided one couple with two fabricated statements of account, which purported to show that their investments had grown significantly since investing, even though the used the money for other purposes.

Kamkolkar falsely represented to two clients that they would be investing in commodities like oil, coffee, corn, or gold. One investor provided $449,000 to invest in the transacting of gold sourced from Africa.

Kamkolkar promised that the investor would receive $300,000 every quarter for 12 months and that his funds were capital guaranteed.

Kamkolkar received the funds into an overdrawn account and spent the funds for his own purposes or to pay back other investors. The investor never received any returns and lost the capital invested.

Kamkolkar promised another of the investors a net return of 30% of his capital plus original capital to be guaranteed and returned within three months. That investor lost all capital invested and received no returns. Most of the money was used by Kamkolkar to pay another client within days of receipt of the funds.

This matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions following an investigation and referral by ASIC.