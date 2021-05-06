NEWS
Superannuation
UniSuper to open doors to public
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 6 MAY 2021   8:00AM

The $95 billion industry fund for the higher education and research sector is opening the fund to the general public.

From July 5, UniSuper will allow new members to join the fund which is currently has 450,000 members made up of employees of the sector and their relatives.

UniSuper chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan said as the fund opens to all Australians its purpose remains to deliver greater retirement outcomes for all members.

"We're delighted to offer more Australians the opportunity to join one of the country's largest and best-performing super funds. We create real value for our members with strong long-term performance, excellent service and low fees," O'Sullivan said.

"We are focused on, and driven by, members' best interests in everything we do. That singularity of focus is embedded deep in our DNA and culture."

O'Sullivan said opening the fund coupled with the fact that the higher education sector and super industry are undergoing disruption, will allow current and new UniSuper members to benefit from scale.

"Regulatory change and industry consolidation will significantly reshape the super sector in coming years. As the fifth largest super fund in the country and largest investor in ESG-themed strategies— with more than $10 billion in funds under management across these options—UniSuper is well placed to navigate the changing environment and welcome new members from outside the sector given our strong investment performance, leadership in sustainable investing, low fees and strong member focus," he said.

The latest Rainmaker Information superannuation analysis recorded UniSuper's balanced option returning 22.6% per annum over one year, 9.1% over three years, 9.2% over five years and 8.7% over 10 years.

The development may be a final act for O'Sullivan who announced he is departing the fund later this year after eight years as chief executive.

Read more: UniSuperKevin O'SullivanRainmaker Information
