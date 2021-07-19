UniSuper's O'Sullivan on what's next

Two months out from his last day at UniSuper, chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan talks to Financial Standard about his eight years at the fund, going public offer and staying away from mergers.

O'Sullivan arrived at UniSuper in 2013, after a career that started as a life insurance actuary in his native country of Canada.

He moved to Melbourne in 1990 for a consulting job with Towers Perrin. Later he worked as an actuary for other superannuation funds including Telstra Super, and UniSuper where he became chief executive.

In the eight years that he spent at UniSuper, the fund grew from about $35 billion in total assets to the $101 billion it sits at now.

It manages about two thirds of its investments in-house, of which about $12 billion is "sustainable money", which O'Sullivan says he is proud of even though UniSuper members may not agree with the fund's view on sustainable investing.

UniSuper, like many other industry funds has been a beneficiary of default arrangements with employers and of good investment performance. But it now faces challenges from the government's plans to staple non-choosing Australian workers to existing funds and the drop in overseas students' arrivals with COVID-19 triggered border closures.

Going public offer

In 2017, UniSuper opened the fund to relatives and friends of existing UniSuper members, and in July this year the fund extended eligibility to everyone.

The 2017 decision was driven solely by demand from the cohort and not by regulatory reasons, according to O'Sullivan. In the three years since, the move has brought UniSuper about 20,000 new members, of its roughly 450,000 total membership base.

This time around, the driver for opening the fund further is stapling and the drop in arrivals of international students to Australia -- which has led UniSuper to conclude hiring at universities will be lower in the next couple of years.

"[In 2017] we still wanted to retain the focus on the higher education sector...And it was pretty easy to get approval for that. But if we had said let's open up to everybody, that may have been seen as a dilution in our focus on the higher education sector," O'Sullivan says.

"So we didn't go there at the time. But two key changes that have made us go [public offer] now are stapling and impact of COVID on higher education sector."

O'Sullivan says the fund has been public offer for only two weeks, but it expects good interest from workers outside of higher education. It also expects universities to continue having UniSuper as their preferred fund.

Staying away from mergers

UniSuper was born out of a merger between Tertiary Education Superannuation Scheme (TESS) and Superannuation Scheme for Australian Universities (SSAU) via a successor fund transfer that came into effect on 1 October 2000.

In the 21 years since, it has largely stayed away from mergers barring some smaller corporate funds in the research sector like the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute that have joined over the years.

This is a sharp contrast to UniSuper's peers; funds like AustralianSuper, Aware Super, Hostplus and Cbus have continued to merge with smaller funds and often talk about actively scoping potential partners.

"For many years, we've wanted to maintain our focus on the higher education sector -- it's our pedigree, it's why we exist. And because of the high contribution rates [and] size of the sector, we've been extremely successful over time. So for many years, when we've talked about [if] we need to merge, we've always [thought] why would we?" he says.

O'Sullivan says the fund is in the "sweet spot" of cashflows, where it has enough contributions coming in the door for its investment team to invest.

"There is no need for us to merge and dilute that focus on the higher education sector, and...that's why we've never considered merges over time. Now I can never say never but I think as long as that sweet spot remains [there is no need to merger]," he says, adding APRA's scrutiny of the sector doesn't change its view.

What's next

O'Sullivan says he spoke to the fund's chair Ian Martin regularly about succession planning. But it was before Christmas last year that he broached the idea of leaving.

He says 90% of the decision was wanting more "me time".

"I think as the CEO of UniSuper, I was probably working 60-70 hour weeks for eight years and it was time to have a bit more me time," he says.

"I've been there eight years [and] maybe it was time for a bit of fresh blood... 90% of the reason was just my own time [and to] spend a bit more time with my wife. And then there's a few business-related reasons but that was essentially the main one."

He wants to travel but expects Australia instead of Canada to be home.

After his last day at UniSuper in early September, O'Sullivan plans to go to non-executive roles and more "25-hour" weeks in a mix of commercial and charitable roles.

And he doesn't want to pigeonhole himself to financial services.

"I'll probably use that actuarial expertise that I've got, but I'll end up probably with two or three or four advisory board roles, I'd suggest maybe in in commercial, financial services, maybe in charities, maybe possibly even in the university sector," he says.