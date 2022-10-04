Newspaper icon
Regulatory

UK regulator to inspect advice and guidance rules

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 4 OCT 2022   12:04PM

A review of the boundaries between advice and guidance will be carried out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Regulatory burden pricing consumers out of advice is being felt across the pond and in response, the UK regulator said it's taking a look.

"MiFID was introduced 15 years ago and had a clear distinction between advice and guidance," said FCA managing director Sarah Pritchard.

"Offering advice on what to invest in carries with it a heavy regulatory burden. A full suitability assessment, in effect an in-depth MoT of a customer's financial situation is needed from a qualified financial adviser."

Pritchard highlighted that due to the costs involved only the wealthy can access financial advice.

"Mass market consumers are often left to navigate a bewilderingly large choice with little support."

She said this will remove some of the burdens of regulation that currently apply across the board to advisers.

"It will also enable firms to reduce their charges and make advice on mainstream investments more accessible to mass-market consumers."

"To get ready for that, we want to carry out a holistic review of the boundary between advice and guidance so we can understand how to reduce the regulatory burden while continuing to provide the right level of consumer protection."

The FCA announcement shares a similar sentiment to Michelle Levy's Quality of Advice Review (QAR).

In August the QAR consultation paper was released and outlined several substantial changes believed necessary to revitalise the advice sector, making it more affordable and accessible.

Levy said so far the draft proposal feedback has been mostly positive but there is still work to do in making the sector balanced.

Equally, Pritchard conceded that moving away from the UK's MiFID mandate won't be without its challenges.

"The weight of regulation should be commensurate with the level of risk but moving away from the one-size-fits-all approach will be complex and it will need assistance and input from industry," she concluded.

