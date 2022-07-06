Newspaper icon
UK regulator appoints Camille Blackburn to leadership team

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JUL 2022   12:32PM

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is bolstering its leadership team with six new appointments, including former ASIC and Westpac senior executive Camille Blackburn as director of wholesale buy-side.

Blackburn will join the FCA in October from Legal & General Investment Management, where she is currently the global chief compliance officer, responsible for the company's global compliance framework and team.

Closer to home, she is known for her time as senior executive leader, investment banking at ASIC in the lead up to and during the Global Financial Crisis. She was also involved in the Capability Review of the regulator in 2016.

She has also previously served as global head of compliance at Westpac's institutional bank and as a principal advisor to Commonwealth Treasury during the Australian Financial System Inquiry.

In more recent years she was chief compliance officer at Aviva Investors and was chair of the Investment Association's Brexit Committee. She has held international chief compliance officer roles in investment banking and money services businesses and senior policy roles at the Central Bank of Ireland.

In the newly created role at the FCA, Blackburn will be responsible for policy development and the effective supervision across asset management, alternative investments, custody banks and investment research.

FCA said in a statement it's expanding headcount to meet a growing remit and achieve its strategy, launched in April.

The three-year strategy focuses on reducing and preventing serious harm, setting and testing higher standards, and promoting competition and positive change.

The appointments fill a mix of new and existing roles, drawing on internal and external talent and will add to the almost 500 recruits hired between January and the end of July this year.

The regulator named Roma Pearson as director of consumer finance, Matthew Long as director of payments and digital assets, Karen Baxter as director of strategy, policy, international and intelligence.

It promoted Anthony Monaghan to director of retail and regulatory investigations and advised interim director Simon Walls will continue in the role of director of wholesale, sell-side on a permanent basis.

Read more: FCACamille BlackburnAnthony MonaghanAustralian Financial System InquiryAviva InvestorsBrexit CommitteeCentral Bank of IrelandCommonwealth TreasuryGeneral Investment ManagementGlobal Financial CrisisInvestment AssociationKaren BaxterMatthew LongRoma PearsonSimon Walls
Expert Feed

