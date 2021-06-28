NEWS
Regulatory

UK bans crypto exchange Binance

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 28 JUN 2021   12:08PM

The UK Financial Conduct Authority has banned well-known and popular crypto exchange Binance from operating in its jurisdiction.

Binance, which is Cayman Islands domiciled, claims to be the biggest Bitcoin exchange and alt-coin cryptocurrency exchange in the world by volumes traded.

However, the FCA has warned consumers to stay away.

The regulator said it was aware that the company is offering UK consumers a range of products and services via its website.

"Binance Markets Limited is not permitted to undertake any regulated activity in the UK," the FCA said.

The FCA did not say why it banned Binance but said it has imposed requirements on the company which means it is "not currently permitted to undertake any regulated activities without the prior written consent of the FCA".

Binance Markets is part of the wider Binance Group, no other entity in the group holds UK authorisation, registration or licence to conduct regulated activity in financial services in the UK either.

In curious timing, two days before the FCA's announcement Binance put out a statement saying it had received a "letter of commendation" from the UK South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

The investigation in question related to the supply of Class A drugs via the dark web.

"At Binance, we are proud to have a strong track record of assisting law enforcement agencies around the world. We appreciate this cooperation to make the industry safer which also allow us to focus on providing a superior product for our users," Binance said.

Read more: FCAUK Financial Conduct AuthorityBinance MarketsBinance GroupBinance Markets LimitedBitcoinCayman IslandsUK South East Regional Organised Crime Unit
