Investment
UBS shuts fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 14 MAY 2021   12:40PM

UBS Asset Management Australia is winding up the UBS-HALO Australian Share Fund.

The termination was effective April 28.

The strategy, where HALO stood for high alpha long term opportunity, invested in about 20 ASX-listed stocks.

It is one of the lineup that UBS added to ASX's mFunds marketplace in 2015.

In December 2018, the fund's management shifted to Yarra Capital Management as a part of wider changes, and Dion Hershan became the lead portfolio manager.

It is understood the fund was shut owing to its small scale, and that Yarra still manages over $1 billion in its ex-20 Australian equities strategy.

Yarra Capital, which is backed by TA Associates, recently acquired Nikko AM's Australian business and bring back the Tyndall name.

Last year, UBS delisted its ETFs from the ASX, which included nine funds with about $300 million in assets.

