UBS, Nomura and UniCredit were fined a total of $585 million by the European Commission for cartel conduct in government bond trading during the GFC.

EC says the three investment banks breached antitrust rules through the participation of a group of their traders in a cartel in the primary and secondary market for European Government Bonds (EGB).

EC says EGB traders from the seven banks regularly exchanged commercially sensitive information (such as bidding strategies, prices and volumes offered in the run up to the auctions, and the prices shown to their customers or to the market in general) in multilateral chatrooms on Bloomberg terminals.

It went on during the financial crisis, between 2007 and 2011. EC says it affected the entire European Economic Area.

In all seven banks were involved, but four were not fined.

NatWest avoided a $410 million fine as it revealed the cartel conduct to the commission, Portigon escaped a fine because it did not generate any net turnover in the last business year which served as a cap to the fine.

Bank of America and Natixis are not fined either because their infringement fell outside the five-year limitation period for imposition of fines.

UBS got a 45% discount on its fine for cooperating with the EC's investigation.