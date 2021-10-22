U Ethical hires fixed income PM

The ethical investment firm is expanding its investment team with the appointment of a fixed income and cash portfolio manager.

Amanda Lin joined U Ethical from Omega Global Investors where she managed portfolios from research and data management to portfolio construction, compliance and implementation.

Lin has experience in quantitative analysis and funds management, specialising in Australian fixed income, global credit and global sovereign debt strategies.

Prior to her five years at Omega Global Investors, Lin was a performance analyst at NAB, conducting risk-return analysis on fund performance across various managers.

U Ethical chief investment officer Jon Fernie said Lin's appointment will be critical in delivering alpha on a risk-adjusted basis.

"Amanda's actuarial background and experience as a fund manager means she can take her mathematical, economic and financial analysis skills to minimise portfolio risk, while seeking yield," he said.

"Furthermore, our growing interest in green and sustainability-linked bonds and Amanda's expertise in this field means she'll be well placed to contribute to the ongoing evolution of our ethical and ESG stance."

Earlier in the year, U Ethical appointed OneVue to provide administration services including unit registry for its suite of funds.

U Ethical was established in 1985 and currently has six wholesale funds on offer and three retail including the Funeral Fund which allows investors to invest for their funeral expenses with the remaining balance paid to the estate.