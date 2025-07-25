Newspaper icon
Two more Shield Master Fund advisers banned

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUL 2025   12:38PM

ASIC has banned another two former financial advisers of MWL Financial Services that were involved in investing clients' superannuation into the Shield Master Fund, as well as other breaches of obligations.

Former financial advisers of MWL, Rocco D'Amelio and Robert Crossing, have been suspended from providing financial services, controlling or performing any function involved in a financial services business for seven and six years, respectively.

D'Amelio was authorised by MWL from 5 June 2017 to 30 September 2022, and from 27 March 2023, while Crossing was authorised between 20 November 2018 and 22 May 2025.

The banning period for both advisers commenced on July 18.

ASIC found that both advisers gave "inappropriate advice" to their clients, including the recommendation of investing their super into the High Growth class or the Growth class of the Shield Master Fund.

Further, D'Amelio and Crossing purportedly created false and misleading Statements of Advice (SoA), implying Shield has had a higher performing track record against other options when, in fact, it had a limited trading history and only been in existence for a short period, ASIC said.

"ASIC has reason to believe that each of the advisers is not a fit and proper person, is not adequately trained or competent and is likely to contravene a financial services law," ASIC said.

Since February 2022, more than $480 million have been invested in Shield by at least 5800 consumers, predominantly through super platforms.

In February 2024, ASIC halted new offers of investments in Shield, making interim stop orders on four product disclosure statements on the fund.

The bannings have been recorded on the banned and disqualified register and the advisers have the right to appeal against the decision with the Administrative Review Tribunal.

ASIC has banned two financial advisers involving the same practice earlier this month.

Additionally, Slater and Gordon Lawyers is exploring a potential class action against the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund - calling for investors who have been affected to come forward and contact the firm.

Read more: ASICShield Master FundMWL Financial ServicesAdministrative Review TribunalFirst Guardian Master FundRobert CrossingRocco D'AmelioSlater and Gordon Lawyers
Cbus deputy chief executive resigns

ELIZA BAVIN
Cbus will be on the hunt for a new deputy chief executive as Marianne Walker resigns.

Macquarie suffers first strike on pay package

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Group suffered its first strike against its remuneration report at the annual general meeting yesterday, with 25.4% of shareholders expressing their dissatisfaction.

Treasury opens consult on non-compete reforms

ELIZA BAVIN
Treasury is looking into whether it will extend the ban on non-compete clauses to include high-income workers.

