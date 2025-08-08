Treasury launches retirement phase consultations

Treasury has launched two consultations relating to the retirement phase, one of which seeks the right metrics and indicators to create transparency and improve retirement outcomes.

The proposed Retirement Reporting Framework will require trustees to report on a series of indicators on their products, services and offerings, as well as metrics on their members' behaviour, to understand how trustees are driving improved retirement outcomes.

While the metrics have yet to be determined, Treasury wants feedback on which indicators to use to "create meaningful reporting framework that will ultimately help drive transparency and improved retirement outcomes."

The framework will report on fund offerings and member outcomes for individual trustees and at an industry level.

"It is important that there is as much of a focus from trustees on retirement outcomes for their members as there has been on high investment returns in the accumulation phase," Treasury said.

Once these are finalised, APRA will take over the consultation on how to give effect to the collection and publication of the indicators and metrics.

"Over annual publications from 2028 onwards, the framework will measure industry progress at building their understanding of retired members, motivate continued innovation in retirement income solutions, and drive uplifts in member outcomes in the retirement phase of superannuation," Treasury said.

The framework will sit alongside the Retirement Income Covenant and Prudential Standard SPS 515: Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes, which commenced on January 1.

One possible indicator for measuring fund offerings can be providing members options for drawdowns other than minimum drawdown rates (MDR) for account-based pensions.

The paper suggests a simple indicator could include "a 'Yes'/'No' response on whether trustees offer their members a drawdown option that is different from the MDR within their ABPs."

"However, it is assumed all funds would be offering more than the legislated MDR so there may not be value in such a simple indicator," the paper reads.

"A more comprehensive approach could ask funds about the nature and amount of their recommended drawdown rates they provide members beyond the MDR."

Stakeholders have until September 5 to respond to the Retirement Reporting Framework: Increasing transparency for members consultation paper.

The proposed framework is part of the Improving the retirement phase of superannuation package.

Super Members Council (SMC) chief executive Misha Schubert commented that well-designed best practice principles and new transparency measures will help ensure retirees have access to great retirement solutions and exceptional service.

"Hardworking Australians want retirement to be simple, easy and flexible. They want to be able to make the most of their super in retirement - and have access to information and support to choose the best retirement product for them," she said.

MLC chief customer officer Renee Howie said MLC "strongly supports the government's focus on improving transparency, product innovation, and member engagement in the retirement phase."

"The proposed principles and reporting framework align closely with our own commitment to delivering more flexible, personalised, and sustainable retirement income solutions," she said.

Voluntary best practice principles

In a separate consultation, Treasury has released the Guidance on best practice principles for superannuation retirement income solutions paper.

Such principles are to provide guidance for trustees when designing and delivering high-quality retirement income solutions to their members.

"The principles support the government's expectation for Australians to have access to well-rounded retirement income solutions that meet their needs in retirement," the paper reads.

"The principles outline actions trustees can voluntarily adopt in designing and delivering retirement income solutions as part of their retirement income strategy, under the Retirement Income Covenant. The principles are intended to complement existing trustee obligations and are not intended to replace, override or vary obligations under existing law."

While the government will not impose additional compliance action associated with trustees' adherence to the principles, trustees are nevertheless responsible to their members and should be able to explain to them why a principle has not been adopted and implemented.

Some of the questions asked to stakeholders include if any additional areas relevant to the construction and offering of quality retirement income solutions should be included in the principles?

And what are the impediments to trustees implementing the principles?

"While the principles do not replace, override or vary a trustee's obligations under existing laws, they are intended to be clear and practical guidance on how a trustee can adapt their retirement phase offering to the composition of a fund's membership," Treasury said.

This consultation runs until September 18.