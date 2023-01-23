Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

TPB bans PwC partner over breach

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 23 JAN 2023   12:05PM

The Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) has barred former PwC head of international tax Peter-John Collins for integrity breaches.

The deregistration, which includes a two-year ban on Collins becoming a registered tax practitioner, followed an investigation in which Collins was found to have let slip confidential law reform plans.

While a partner at PwC, Collins was part of a confidential consultation by Treasury to improve tax laws, including introducing new rules to stop multinationals avoiding tax by shifting profits from Australia to tax and secrecy havens.

During this time, Collins made unauthorised disclosures of this confidential law reform information to partners and staff of PwC.

According to the TPB, Collins failed to act with integrity, as required under his professional, ethical, and legal obligations, and terminated his tax agent registration.

In addition, the TPB investigation determined that PwC had failed to properly manage conflicts of interest, when this confidential law reform information was shared with "partners and staff in their tax practice.

""PwC breached its obligations under the law and the Code of Professional Conduct," it said.

The TPB has since ordered PwC to have processes and training in place to ensure conflicts of interest are adequately managed.

TPB chair Ian Klug said: "We are very concerned when tax practitioners abuse their positions of trust or fail to act with integrity."

"Many Australians and most businesses entrust their tax practitioner with sensitive personal, financial and tax information. Tax practitioners who breach this confidence will not be tolerated."

Klug said that rules to manage conflicts of interest are equally important in protecting client interests, especially in a large firm with multiple clients and many staff.

"Some tax practitioners are involved in confidential law reform discussions, to share their wisdom and experience and to support the public interest," Klug said.

"Confidential information in these circumstances might be seen to elevate personal and commercial profit, breaching public interest, legal and ethical obligations."

He added that the TPB will not tolerate practitioners who act without integrity.

In response to the ban, a PwC spokesperson said: "We acknowledge the TPB found that a partner of the firm did not comply with confidentiality agreements in relation to a consultation process with Treasury, which occurred in 2014.

"We also acknowledge that PwC should have had specific conflict management procedures and policies operating at the time to prevent this occurring. In each case this failed the standards we set for PwC and we deeply regret this occurred."

The firm said it has has since reviewed and strengthened its controls, policies and training with respect to conflicts of interest.

Read more: PwCPeter-John CollinsTax Practitioners Board
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

73% of chief executives predict global economic decline: PwC
TPB, bans dishonest tax agents
AIC names new chief executive
Tax Practitioners Board adds two new members
Greater independence for TPB
Tax agent banned for dishonesty
Broken advice industry shuns everyday Aussies: AFA
Better Advice regulations hit parliament
Draft advice reforms not enough: FPA
Government opens consultation on key advice reforms

Editor's Choice

Retirees feel the brunt of inflation: Challenger

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
If the current high levels of inflation continue for years rather than months, many retirees could be facing some difficult spending choices, says Challenger.

Brighter Super revamps board structure

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
Having maintained a 15-person board to oversee the integration of Energy Super and Suncorp's superannuation business, Brighter Super kicked off 2023 with a new board composition including a new appointment.

Consultation opens on NALI amendments

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:21PM
The government has released a consultation paper outlining possible amendments to the non-arm's length income (NALI) provisions relating to superannuation funds.

Four themes driving 2023: Iggo

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:31PM
Inflation, bonds, China, and the energy transition are at the top of AXA IM chief investment officer Chris Iggo's list of themes that will shape 2023.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.