TPB bans PwC partner over breach

The Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) has barred former PwC head of international tax Peter-John Collins for integrity breaches.

The deregistration, which includes a two-year ban on Collins becoming a registered tax practitioner, followed an investigation in which Collins was found to have let slip confidential law reform plans.

While a partner at PwC, Collins was part of a confidential consultation by Treasury to improve tax laws, including introducing new rules to stop multinationals avoiding tax by shifting profits from Australia to tax and secrecy havens.

During this time, Collins made unauthorised disclosures of this confidential law reform information to partners and staff of PwC.

According to the TPB, Collins failed to act with integrity, as required under his professional, ethical, and legal obligations, and terminated his tax agent registration.

In addition, the TPB investigation determined that PwC had failed to properly manage conflicts of interest, when this confidential law reform information was shared with "partners and staff in their tax practice.

""PwC breached its obligations under the law and the Code of Professional Conduct," it said.

The TPB has since ordered PwC to have processes and training in place to ensure conflicts of interest are adequately managed.

TPB chair Ian Klug said: "We are very concerned when tax practitioners abuse their positions of trust or fail to act with integrity."

"Many Australians and most businesses entrust their tax practitioner with sensitive personal, financial and tax information. Tax practitioners who breach this confidence will not be tolerated."

Klug said that rules to manage conflicts of interest are equally important in protecting client interests, especially in a large firm with multiple clients and many staff.

"Some tax practitioners are involved in confidential law reform discussions, to share their wisdom and experience and to support the public interest," Klug said.

"Confidential information in these circumstances might be seen to elevate personal and commercial profit, breaching public interest, legal and ethical obligations."

He added that the TPB will not tolerate practitioners who act without integrity.

In response to the ban, a PwC spokesperson said: "We acknowledge the TPB found that a partner of the firm did not comply with confidentiality agreements in relation to a consultation process with Treasury, which occurred in 2014.

"We also acknowledge that PwC should have had specific conflict management procedures and policies operating at the time to prevent this occurring. In each case this failed the standards we set for PwC and we deeply regret this occurred."

The firm said it has has since reviewed and strengthened its controls, policies and training with respect to conflicts of interest.