Regulatory

Tough news for those already doing it tough

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 29 MAR 2022   7:46PM

With unemployment at a record low, those left out of Australia's booming jobs market are not being shown much sympathy in the new Federal Budget.

No payment increases were announced for the unemployed, despite cost of living pressures being felt Australia-wide.

JobSeeker indexation occurs on 20 September and 20 March each year, March's indexation saw the payment lifted by just $13.20 a fortnight.

A single person with no dependents on the JobSeeker payment currently receives $642.70 a fortnight.

However, a one-off payment of $250 to assist with cost of living pressures will be made to all Centrelink concession card holders - this includes those on JobSeeker as well as those on other payments.

JobSeeker was one area where the government said that its spending would see a decrease.

Payments relating to the JobSeeker Income Support program are expected to decrease by $1.8 billion in 2022-2023, and $7.7 billion over the four years to 2026.

In the government's reporting, it chalked this up mostly to a lower-than-expected number of recipients due to stronger labour market projections as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

However, it's likely helped along by the government not raising payments for the unemployed.

As part of the government's response to COVID-19, it temporarily almost doubled the JobSeeker payment in April 2020, adding $550 a fortnight.

Advocacy groups had called for this doubling to be made permanent, noting that those on the JobSeeker payment - especially those in capital cities - face extreme housing affordability pressures.

The COVID-19 additional payments for those on JobSeeker were phased out, with the additional payment reducing to $250 a fortnight in September 2020, reducing again in January 2021 to $150 a fortnight and were entirely ceased by the end of March 2021.

Expenses in social security and welfare overall - which includes expenses for pensions, services to the aged, unemployment support, disabilities support, income support and compensation for veterans - are estimated to decrease by 5.9% overall in real terms from 2021-2022 to 2022-2023.

The government expects its spending on assistance to the aged to increase by 5.6% by 2026, as part of the response to the Royal Commission into Aged Care.

Last year's Budget included a five-year $17.7 billion plan for the aged care sector, including new home care packages, respite services, training places, retention bonuses and infrastructure upgrades.

This plan will be continued, with the 2022-2023 Budget providing for an additional $340 million to embed pharmacy services within residential aged care facilities to improve medication management for the elderly.

