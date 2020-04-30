NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Top adviser queries revealed
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   11:58AM

Colonial First State's superannuation team has revealed the burning questions financial advisers are asking at the moment, with the team frequently fielding queries on early access to super and new social security measures.

The queries included understanding the eligibility rules surrounding JobSeeker payments and supplements, which employers qualify for JobKeeper payments, how a reduction in account based pension minimums will apply over the next two financial years and which situations allow members to qualify for the government's Early Release Scheme.

CFS technical services manager Craig Day said the technical support team had received a deluge of enquiries during March and April, as advisers move to better understand the government's latest regulatory changes and measures.

"The focus from advisers to date has been on understanding how the different rules may benefit their clients to help them make important financial decisions during these difficult time," he said.

"For many Australians this is the first time they may have interacted with the social security system or been able to withdraw money from superannuation."

One of the main queries received by CFS was on how members can register to claim social security benefits, such as the $750 economic support payment or the $550 coronavirus supplement.

Advisers have also been questioning how partner income impacts an applicant's social security payment rates, Day said.

"Since the first economic stimulus package on  March 12, the government has been making significant additional announcements as well as updating and providing further clarification on past ones," he said.

"Getting on top of all these announcements and understanding what they mean for different people in different situations has been incredibly important."

Market volatility may have seen a significant drop in member's super savings, Day said, so members need to ensure they have sufficient funds to draw down on.

"Depending on a fund's reporting, the MyGov website will provide individuals with their account balance as at 30 June 2019," he said.

"Given the level of volatility in asset values this means there is a chance MyGov could overstate the member's actual account balance by a significant amount at the time of application."

If a member has insufficient money in their fund, they will be unable to make a second application to withdraw from another fund with a higher value, Day said, as you are limited to one application per year.

Advisers should also make sure their clients are aware of the policy and long-term impacts of accessing their super, he warned.

"There could be some unintended consequences for some members," Day said.

"For example, fully withdrawing a small balance could result in the inadvertent cancellation of a member's salary continuance, life and total and permanent disability insurance".

AdvisersCFSColonial First StateMyGovAustraliansCraig DayEarly Release SchemeJobKeeperJobSeeker
