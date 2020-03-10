Thematic investing grows threefold

The global thematic funds landscape has increased almost threefold over the past three years, with assets under management swelling to $295 billion (US$195 billion) worldwide.

That's according to the latest Morningstar report, which analyses the key trends emerging in the thematic funds arena.

At the end of 2019, there were 923 thematic funds in Morningstar's global database, which select equity holdings based upon secular growth investment themes, like artificial intelligence or cannabis.

The most popular theme dominating the industry is technology, with US$97.3 billion in assets under management globally. Within technology, robotics and automation proves to be the most dominant theme.

"With over US$27 billion in assets, robotics and automation is the most popular theme globally," Morningstar said.

"Interestingly, North American funds account for just 6% of global robotics and automation assets, with the remainder divvied up 55%/45% between funds in Europe and rest of the world."

Resource management funds, largely populated by water-focused strategies, take out second place, with US$25 billion in AUM.

While funds with a "connectivity" theme; focused on internet of things and smart cities, are the third most popular category, with US$23.1 billion in AUM.

Demand for these products grew more so in Europe and the rest of the world, rather than in the US.

"European-domiciled thematic funds' share of the global pie has expanded from 2% to 54% since the year 2000," Morningstar said.

"Despite growing tenfold in size, the market share of thematic funds domiciled in North America decreased from 28% to 16% over the same period.

"While all regions have experienced net inflows over the trailing five years, Europe and rest of the world have been the main beneficiaries, netting $45 billion and $36 billion in new flows over the period, respectively."

Asset management style also differs between regions.

"Most assets invested in thematic funds globally are actively managed, including more than 90% of assets under management in Europe," Morningstar said.

"Bucking the trend is North America, where over 80% of thematic fund assets are passively managed. This reflects the success of thematic ETFs in the region."

In addition, most of the thematic funds globally (68%) have a growth bias, while only 9% have a tilt towards value stocks.

It's a hard industry to crack, with mortality rates running high and most funds not beating the benchmark.

"Of the thematic funds launched globally prior to 2015, 69% have survived," Morningstar said.

"Of those that have survived, just 41% and 26% have outperformed the MSCI World Index over the trailing five and 10 years, respectively.

"Taken together, these figures paint a bleak picture for investors. They suggest that the odds of picking a thematic fund that survives and outperforms global equities are firmly stacked against them."

The dominant players in the industry are Pictet Asset Management and Nikko Asset Management.

In the report, Morningstar recommended thematic funds be used to complement rather than replace core holdings, due to their narrow exposure and high risk profiles.

"Some, like Pictet Multi Theme Fund, may be used as part of a core allocation, as they are broadly diversified and retain some of the characteristics of a broad global benchmark," Morningstar said.

"More-narrow exposures might also be considered as single-stock substitutes for those investors looking to express a view on a particular theme, but who lack the time, tools, and inclination to conduct due diligence on individual companies.

"The best themes are expected to play out over many years. This means that they are most suitably deployed over longer investment horizons."

Morningstar argues the odds of picking a thematic fund that outperforms the benchmark are stacked firmly against the investor.

"Globally, just 45% of all thematic funds launched prior to 2010 had survived to see 2020. Of these, only a quarter managed to beat the MSCI World Index," Morningstar said.

"Although, those that do win can win big. For example, those who invested in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF back at the beginning of 2015 would have raked in annualized returns of 27% through the end of 2019—3 times the return of the MSCI World Index over the same period.

"Some extra risk is to be expected given the speculative nature and the narrow remit of many thematic strategies, but it also means they miss out on the risk-dampening diversification benefits of broader equity holdings."